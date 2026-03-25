Shakthisat Mascot Unveiled At BRICS Summit For Women-Led Innovation

In a powerful celebration of science, diplomacy, and women-led innovation, the mascot of Mission ShakthiSAT was unveiled at the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry Women Empowerment (BRICS CCI WE) Summit 2026 in New Delhi. According to a press release, the unveiling ceremony was graced by Former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, alongside Ruby Sinha, ambassadors, and delegates from BRICS+ nations, marking a significant step toward global collaboration in space exploration.

A Symbol of Empowerment and Global Unity

Conceptualised by Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, the Shakthi mascot stands as a vibrant symbol of strength, unity, and the limitless potential of young girls in shaping the future of space science. Featuring 108 flags, the mascot represents the participation of 108 countries in the mission--reflecting a truly global vision.

Rooted in the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), Mission ShakthiSAT aims to empower 12,000 girls worldwide through hands-on training in STEM, satellite engineering, coding, and space systems. The initiative goes beyond inspiration, offering real-world experience and technical expertise through structured programs and collaborative learning.

A Collaborative Leap in Space Exploration

Envisioned as the world's first all-girls international lunar mission, ShakthiSAT will include both a Low Earth Orbit satellite and a lunar satellite designed for a hard landing on the Moon. The mission emphasises shared knowledge, collective innovation, and equitable access to space--signalling a shift from competition to collaboration in the global space landscape.

India's leadership in this ambitious initiative highlights its growing role as a unifying force in the international space ecosystem. By bringing together nations across geographies, the mission seeks to ensure that access to space is inclusive and not limited by economic or regional barriers.

Inspiring Change and Shaping Tomorrow

The unveiling aligns with the summit's theme, "Women in Innovation, Science & Entrepreneurship (WISE) - Inspiring Change, Shaping Tomorrow," reinforcing the importance of women's leadership in shaping future technologies and economies.

Building Momentum for a Historic Launch

Building on the success of AzaadiSAT--which saw 750 rural Indian girls contribute to a satellite launch--Mission ShakthiSAT expands this model globally, proving that talent exists everywhere when given the right opportunities.

The mission now enters a crucial phase, with selected students expected to arrive in India this August for payload integration, testing, and launch preparations. Space Kidz India continues to engage with global partners and institutions to strengthen collaboration and support for this historic initiative.

Supported by key organisations including IN-SPACe, ISRO, Hexaware Technologies, Ananth Technologies, and Zoho, among others, the mission continues to gain strong momentum.

More Than a Mission: A Global Movement

Mission ShakthiSAT is more than a scientific project; it is a global movement. A movement that empowers girls to lead in space science, encourages nations to collaborate, and positions space as a shared platform for peace, progress, and collective human advancement.

With over 20 balloon satellites, multiple suborbital and orbital launches, and two rocket missions to its credit, Space Kidz India is now taking a bold leap forward, placing India at the forefront of an inclusive and collaborative era in space exploration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)