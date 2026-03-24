Rashid Johnson Photographed Jay-Z For New GQ Cover Story

MENAFN - USA Art News) Rashid Johnson Photographs JAŸ-Z for GQ's New Global Issue

A new GQ cover is bringing contemporary art's visual language into the magazine's next chapter. The publication has revealed the front of its special global issue, featuring an extensive interview with Jay-Z - who is now styling his name as JAŸ-Z to mark the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

For the cover image, GQ turned to American contemporary artist Rashid Johnson (b. 1977), a high-profile figure whose work across painting, installation, and photography has repeatedly returned to questions of identity, interiority, and the pressures placed on Black masculinity. Johnson's practice has also pushed back against the idea that Blackness can be reduced to a single, legible narrative - a thematic overlap with the rapper and entrepreneur's long-running public project of complicating how Black life is seen in American culture.

Johnson told GQ that he drew on two distinct art-historical references for the shoot: Harlem Renaissance photographer James Van Der Zee and British painter Francis Bacon, whose portraits are often raw and psychologically charged. The pairing suggests a deliberate tension between Van Der Zee's poised studio modernity and Bacon's disquieting distortions - a spectrum that mirrors the cover's ambition to present a figure as both icon and subject.

The collaboration also lands amid Jay-Z's deepening relationship with the contemporary art world over the past decade. In 2013, he staged the performance-driven music video for“Picasso Baby” at Pace Gallery, a format that echoed Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović's 2010 work“The Artist Is Present.” Five years later, he and Beyoncé released the joint album Everything is Love, led by the single“Apeshit,” whose video placed the artists inside the Louvre alongside a procession of canonical works.

That engagement has extended beyond music videos into exhibition-making. In 2023, Roc Nation partnered with the Brooklyn Public Library on“The Book of Hov,” an exhibition tracing Jay-Z's career and cultural footprint. The presentation included contemporary artworks, among them Daniel Arsham's sculpture“Hov's Hands” (2023), a cast of the artist's arms and hands forming the diamond-shaped gesture associated with Jay-Z. Art dealer Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn assisted with the curation.

Jay-Z's collecting has been visible in the art press as well: he has appeared in recent years on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list, and he owns several works by Johnson.

For Johnson, the GQ commission arrives as his institutional profile continues to expand. Last April, he opened a widely noted survey at the Guggenheim Museum in New York; the exhibition has since traveled to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas.

In comments to GQ, Johnson framed Jay-Z's cultural position in explicitly intellectual terms, linking his“music, lyricism, and sophistication” to“historically important Black thinkers,” including Harold Cruse, W. E. B. Du Bois, and Michael Eric Dyson. The cover, in that sense, reads less like a celebrity portrait than a carefully staged meeting point between contemporary art, popular music, and a longer lineage of Black thought - with Johnson's camera acting as the bridge.

As magazines continue to compete for attention in an image-saturated media landscape, GQ's decision to place a major contemporary artist at the center of a flagship cover signals a familiar truth in today's culture economy: the most resonant portraits are often the ones that carry an argument about how, and by whom, a public figure should be seen.