H2O Audio Named Official Audio Partner Of Alpecin-Deceuninck And Fenix-Deceuninck World Tour Cycling Teams

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the exclusive Audio Partner , H2O Audio will equip all the riders with the brand's high-performance headphones for pre-race warmup, training, travel, recovery and beyond.

The collaboration underscores the brand's mission to deliver uninterrupted, high-quality sound in the most intense conditions-both on and off the bike.

"Designed by athletes for athletes, our mission has always been to 'Go Beyond' - to empower athletes by delivering the power of music into any environment-from below water to above and beyond," said Kristian Rauhala, founder and CEO of H2O Audio. "Collaborating with world-class teams Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck gives us real-time feedback that helps drive innovation and fuel the next generation of performance audio."

The teams will be using the full range of H2O Audio headphones throughout the season, including the brand's flagship TRI 2 Pro with PLAYLIST+ -a waterproof bone conduction, open-ear headset engineered for safety and spatial awareness on the bike. In addition, the team will use the new RIPT ULTRA– 100% sweatproof noise cancelling headphones to allow full focus and isolation during pre-race warmup, traveling and beyond.

Cycling star Mathieu van der Poel, Kaden Groves, Puck Pieterse and Christina Schweinberger are among the riders are among the riders expected to incorporate H2O Audio products into their routines, especially for time trials, turbo sessions, and moments where focus is key.

"We are excited to welcome H2O Audio to the Alpecin–Deceuninck and Fenix–Deceuninck teams," said Philip Roodhooft, team manager. "Their technology gives our riders another tool to focus, prepare and perform at the highest level."

As part of the agreement, H2O Audio will collaborate with athletes and staff to gather product feedback that informs future innovation. The brand will also gain visibility on team vehicles and websites, along with marketing rights to team imagery and athlete likeness.

Ongoing activations will include behind-the-scenes content, seasonal promotions, curated team playlists, and fan engagement through giveaways and contests.

"This collaboration with Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck isn't just about visibility. It's about innovation, athlete empowerment, and helping riders-and fans-find their rhythm and Go Beyond."

Triathletes, swimmers, and surfers already trust H2O Audio's bone conduction technologies. With this partnership, the brand now takes its place in the peloton-delivering music where few audio products can go.

To learn more, visit h2oaudio and follow @h2o_audio across social platforms.

About H2O Audio

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Diego, H2O Audio has redefined the way athletes connect with music. For over 20 years, the brand has been synonymous of delivered innovative, high-performance audio solutions that inspire athletes to push beyond their limits. H2O Audio products are trusted by athletes worldwide for their exceptional sound, durability, and ability to perform in the most extreme environments.

Alpecin-Deceuninck is a professional UCI WorldTeam & UCI Continental (development) team competing at the highest level of international road cycling, mountain bike, cyclo-cross, gravel and Zwift-racing. Known for its dynamic racing style and commitment to performance, Alpecin-Deceuninck is dedicated to excellence in competition, innovation and inspiring fans worldwide through its passion for the sport.

About Fenix–Deceuninck

Founded in 2020, WorldTeam & Continental Team (development) Fenix-Deceuninck has shown steady growth in both performance and organizational strength. With a solid foundation and ambitious goals for the coming years, the team is determined to make a lasting impact on the world of cycling.

Media Contact:

Amy Toosley

[email protected]

SOURCE H2O Audio / Alpecin-Deceuninck / Fenix-Deceuninck