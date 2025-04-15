Egnyte Recognized On 2025 CRN® Storage 100 List 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , has included Egnyte on its prestigious annual Storage 100 list in the Data Recovery, Observability and Resiliency category.

The CRN Storage 100 spotlights storage vendors that advance innovation, deliver cutting-edge technology, and support high-impact strategic partnerships. The CRN editorial team selected each company for its dedication to bringing best-in-class storage offerings to the channel.



The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to optimize their portfolios with critical storage technology in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, management and resilience, and storage hardware components.

CRN's selection of Egnyte reflects the value the company drives within the partner community. Egnyte's single and secured AI-powered platform enhances collaboration, simplifies compliance, and ensures data security, enabling businesses to focus on innovation and growth. The Egnyte partner program ensures partners are rewarded for their role in the sales process and provides access to exclusive tools and training to optimize partner-delivered value.

“We are honored to be recognized in CRN's Storage 100 list, which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to delivering secure and scalable data management solutions,” said Bob Gagnon, SVP of Channel at Egnyte.“Egnyte is dedicated to simplifying data governance, security, and collaboration for our partners and customers, ensuring they have the flexibility to manage their storage needs effectively.”

The recognition also highlights Egnyte's continued investment in the channel ecosystem.“Channel partnerships are at the heart of Egnyte's growth strategy,” added Gagnon.“We are focused on strengthening relationships with our VAR and MSP partners by evolving our partner programs and making it easier to do business with us. This award is a testament to our progress and the value we bring to the channel community.”

“We're pleased to highlight the companies on the Storage 100 list for their commitment to working hand in hand with the channel to deliver transformational storage solutions,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“These technology vendors consistently prioritize meaningful storage innovation and evolving partner strategies that advance success for all parts of the channel ecosystem.”

More information about the CRN ® Storage 100 Awards can be found at .

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

Egnyte Media Contact:

Erin Mancini

...

The Channel Company Media Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

...