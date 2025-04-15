Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. March 2025 Monthly Update
(40.0% of equity portfolio)
1
NVIDIA Corp.
3.4 %
2
Amazon, Inc.
3.1 %
3
Apple, Inc.
2.9 %
4
Microsoft Corp.
2.8 %
5
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
2.4 %
6
Alphabet, Inc.
2.4 %
7
Meta Platforms, Inc.
2.3 %
8
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
2.1 %
9
FirstService Corp.
2.1 %
10
S&P Commerce, Inc.
1.8 %
11
Visa, Inc.
1.8 %
12
Hamilton Lane, Inc.
1.7 %
13
Natera, Inc.
1.7 %
14
StepStone Group, Inc.
1.6 %
15
Brown & Brown, Inc.
1.4 %
16
Upstart Holdings, Inc.
1.4 %
17
TransDigm Group, Inc.
1.3 %
18
Penumbra, Inc.
1.3 %
19
Dexcom, Inc.
1.3 %
20
Ascendis Pharma A/S
1.2 %
Holdings are subject to change.
Monthly Performance:
Performance
NAV
Market Price
Discount
Beginning of month value
$5.70
$5.24
-8.1 %
End of month value
$5.28
$4.89
-7.4 %
Performance for month
-7.37 %
-6.68 %
Performance year-to-date
-11.51 %
-11.52 %
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions):
Total
$325.0
Equities
$314.4
Percent Invested
96.7 %
Sector Breakdown* (% of equity portfolio):
Information Technology
27.6 %
Industrials
18.6 %
Health Care
16.2 %
Financials
13.7 %
Consumer Discretionary
10.6 %
Communication Services
6.2 %
Consumer Staples
3.9 %
Real Estate
2.1 %
Materials
0.9 %
Energy
0.2 %
Total Market Value
100.0 %
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
New Holdings:
Artivion, Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Guidewire Software, Inc.
MongoDB, Inc.
Holdings Liquidated:
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
ICON PLC
Inogen, Inc.
Jabil, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors NV
PTC, Inc.
Target Corp.
Weatherford International PLC
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2025 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
All data is as of March 31, 2025 unless otherwise noted.
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
[email protected]
