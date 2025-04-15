CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN FIRST LOCATION IN THE BIG EASY

Fast casual concept celebrates Metairie restaurant opening on April 22, giving away free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first New Orleans area restaurant in Metairie, LA. Located at 3005 Veterans Boulevard near the Lakeside Mall and adjacent to Trader Joe's, this opening marks the introduction of the brand to the New Orleans market. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, April 22, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .

To kick off this grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick will offer guests a taste of its Southern charm and community spirit, highlighted by a week of exclusive deals and giveaways. Some of the exciting offerings include:



Tuesday, April 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, April 23 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!**

Thursday, April 24 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 20oz Tumbler!**

Friday, April 25 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick!*** Sat urday, April 26 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Metairie marks the debut location for Nibbles Hospitality Group, led by Bill and Anne DiPaola and Tiffany and Paul Spring. The partners are two husband-and-wife teams who have signed on to bring four Chicks to the New Orleans market.

Bill joins the brand with more than 30 years of restaurant and franchise executive experience, holding the role of CEO of NHG, LLC. His wife, Anne DiPaola, serves as president of their holding company. Tiffany and Paul Spring join the DiPaolas in this venture bringing extensive experience in the health and medical care industry - Paul as a surgeon and Tiffany with over 21 years in healthcare administration. Before opening their doors in Metairie, this franchisee group took over ownership of Chicken Salad Chick of Slidell.

The DiPaolas and the Springs were drawn to Chicken Salad Chick for the brand's signature Southern style offerings, its engaging family atmosphere and its dedication to giving back. As a cancer survivor, Anne DiPaola and her partners found their values aligned closely with Chicken Salad Chick's mission of Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives and Serving Others.

"Chicken Salad Chick is a business unlike any other, and we've been fans of the brand for so long that we knew this was the right opportunity for us," said Bill DiPaola. "We feel a personal connection with Chicken Salad Chick, from its unique and delicious menu to its emphasis on giving back, and we're so excited to introduce this special brand to our neighbors in Metairie."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Metairie restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, drive-thru, curbside, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

This grand opening holds special significance for Chicken Salad Chick, as two of its key executives – Chief Marketing Officer Tom Carr and Vice President of Franchise Development Mark Verges – both have deep roots in the Big Easy. The Metairie opening marks the brand's entry into a market known for its vibrant culture and rich culinary heritage, while also bringing Chicken Salad Chick to a city that holds personal meaning for the leadership team.

"Having grown up in the Garden District with New Orleans restaurant legends, Ti Martin and Dickie Brennan whom I admire, I am so excited to have our fast casual concept, Chicken Salad Chick, join the New Orleans restaurant scene," said Tom Carr, chief marketing officer, Chicken Salad Chick. "I'm thrilled that Anne, Bill, Tiffany and Paul became part of our franchise family to bring Chicken Salad Chick to NOLA. From the moment I met Anne and Tiffany, who've been best friends since Cabrini High, with Bill and Paul, I knew we had the right partners to debut the brand in New Orleans, Metairie and the metro area!"

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Metairie team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Metairie, the restaurant will be raising money for the Career Immersion & Leadership Institute (CILI), a local non-profit that assists New Orleans area college students through leadership development and internship placement.

Chicken Salad Chick of Metairie will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase a Chick Trio. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two Large Quick Chicks. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 295 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

