Taiko And Fabric / Commit-Boost Align To Accelerate Preconfirmations For Ethereum's Based Rollups

LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiko and the Commit-Boost / Fabric team announce their strategic collaboration to accelerate the development and adoption of preconfirmation standards for based rollups across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Building the Foundation for Ethereum's Scaling Future

The Ethereum ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, with based rollups emerging as the leading scaling solution and critical component for Layer 1 to Layer 2 composability. However, standardization and coordination across teams are essential for these solutions to reach their full potential, not just for Taiko, but for all of Ethereum. This collaboration between Taiko and Commit-Boost / Fabric helps address this need head-on.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we're creating a more robust framework for based rollups that benefits the entire Ethereum community," said Ben Wan, Chief Community Officer of Taiko. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to open-source development and interoperability for based rollups."

The Power of Preconfirmations

Preconfirmations are a critical component for based rollups like Taiko, enabling faster transaction confirmations and a more seamless user experience. Through this collaboration, we're working to:

Accelerate the adoption of Commit-Boost among Ethereum validatorsExtend the PBS Pipeline to enable preconfirmation support for all based rollupsEstablish open standards through the Fabric initiative that create a common foundation for based rollup implementations

What is Commit-Boost?

Commit-Boost is a validator sidecar that standardizes and simplifies how Ethereum L1 validators opt into preconfirmation protocols. Developed collaboratively with over 70 teams across Ethereum, this fully audited, open-source solution is already being adopted among validators, with more growth expected post-Pectra.

As a component of the preconfirmation development key to Taiko's go-to-market strategy, Commit-Boost provides the infrastructure necessary for reliable preconfirmations, which are essential for based rollups.

Introducing Fabric

Complementing Commit-Boost is Fabric ("Fabric to Accelerate Based Rollup Infrastructure & Connectivity"), a community-driven initiative that provides a minimal set of shared components required by based rollups. Fabric's early progress includes:



Standardizing proposer commitments

Defining API specifications for preconfirmations in block construction Introducing neutral smart contracts, such as the universal registry contract

Multiple L2 projects and Ethereum ecosystem teams have already aligned with this effort, recognizing the value of standardization for the entire ecosystem.

Open-Source, Non-Profit, and Community-Driven

This collaboration is part of a fully open-source, non-profit initiative with no monetization or tokens. The shared goal is simple: to standardize preconfirmations and based rollups for the benefit of the entire Ethereum ecosystem.

"The Taiko team has been trailblazers when it comes to based rollups. They have been driving innovation and support for teams across Ethereum to accelerate the based rollup effort. We are humbled to have their support through a grant, research collaboration, and commitment to make sure these standards are supported," said Drew Van der Werff, Core Team Supporting Fabric and Commit-Boost.

What's Next?

By driving standardization and unifying efforts across Ethereum, these initiatives aim to bring L1 preconfirmations to market by 2025, enabling Taiko's based rollup strategy and strengthening the foundation for all based rollups.

About Taiko:

Taiko, the first based Ethereum rollup, is designed to address the scalability challenges of the Ethereum network. By utilizing Based Contestable Rollup (BCR) technology, Taiko significantly reduces transaction costs and enhances security, providing a seamless and efficient user experience without compromising decentralization. For more information about Taiko and its revolutionary approach to Ethereum scaling, visit

About Commit-Boost and Fabric:

For more information about Commit-Boost and Fabric, teams can follow on x (Commit-Boost and Fabric ) or check out the GitHub (Commit-Boost and Fabric ).

SOURCE Taiko

