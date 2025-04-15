Spirit Airlines Named Best Airline For 2025 By Wallethub

The carrier also earned top recognition for safety and affordability for second consecutive year



DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines has been named the Best Airline Overall for 2025 and landed the top spot for safety and affordability in WalletHub's 'Best Airlines' (2025) report . The recognition highlights the carrier's ongoing commitment to deliver the best value in the sky and provide a seamless travel experience for all Guests. In its report, WalletHub compared the nine largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers across 14 important metrics using 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"Our recent transformation achieved significant wins for travelers seeking an elevated experience and reliable operation at an unmatched value, and this new award underscores that success," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We are incredibly proud of our Team Members whose dedication and hard work across our operation made this achievement possible."

Spirit's recent transformation introduced four new travel options, which offer Guests even greater value with a more seamless travel experience. Additionally, the carrier provides affordable options to more than 80 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean on one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

The new WalletHub rankings follow Spirit's all-Airbus Fit Fleet® recently being named one of the world's youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation . The airline's modern aircraft are designed to promote operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. Additionally, the carrier was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier and by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .

