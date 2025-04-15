Art Serves As A Powerful Expression Of Identity, Heritage, Community Values: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, April 15 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that there is a deep interconnection between art and culture, as art serves as a powerful expression of identity, heritage, and community values.

"Before we had writing systems, we told our stories through drawings. Among the Mizos, too, art has long been used to reflect our thoughts, beliefs, and traditions," he said.

The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Chief Patron of the International Association of Art (IAA) Mizoram, on Tuesday inaugurated the World Art Day 2025 celebration, National Art Exhibition and Seminar on Art at the Information and Public Relations (IPR) department's mini theatre here.

The event was organised by the Mizoram government in collaboration with IAA India.

Lalduhoma praised UNESCO's recognition of art as a tool for peace, healing, and education, noting that Mizoram's unique culture and beauty must be documented and promoted through visual art.

"Our artists, filmmakers, writers, photographers, and performers are ambassadors of our heritage," he remarked, urging continued support for the creative community.

The Chief Minister emphasised that art transcends boundaries of language, religion, and ethnicity. "Art enables us to communicate universally. It is not just about expression-it is about preserving and honouring who we are," he added.

Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga and IPR Minister Vanlalthlana also addressed the gathering, alongside IAA India President Manaj Saha, Goodwill Ambassador Biblad Roy, and National Convener Lubna Hassan (via video conferencing).

World Art Day, celebrated globally on April 15 to commemorate the birthday of Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci, was officially endorsed by UNESCO in 2019.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister visited the Art Gallery at the IPR auditorium. The theme of the seminar, held in the afternoon session, was "Rich Folk Culture of Resilient Mizos".