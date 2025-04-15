Utah Sports Commission Presents The 5Th Annual Tony Hawk's Vert Alert

Winner of the 2022 Governor's State of Sport Award for "Event of the Year" at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah

VISTA, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Utah Sports Commission and Tony Hawk Inc. announced an incredible weekend of skateboarding featuring "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert (THVA)," to take place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah on Friday, July 18th and Saturday, July 19th, 2025. After incredibly successful events in 2021-2024, Tony Hawk and the Vert Alert crew come back to Utah to continue building the worldwide popularity of vert skateboarding.

This epic, free-to-the-public event will kick off with the semi-final rounds featuring the best men and women skaters. Also on Friday is the incredibly popular Tony Hawk's Vert Alert "Legends Demo." You'll see many of the biggest names in skateboarding history putting on a show you won't want to miss.

Saturday the 19th culminates with a combined field of twenty of the best male and female vert skaters in the world competing in the THVA Finals and the ever popular "Best Trick Contest." The skaters will all be competing for a combined purse of $75,000.

Fans will be watching some of the biggest airs and most progressive tricks in vert skateboarding all on Hawk's state-of-the-art vert ramp. And don't forget an appearance on both days by the legend himself, Tony Hawk. Plus, check out the free indoor and outdoor interactive sponsor village.

Last year's winners include Gui Khury, Moto Shibata, Mitchie Brusco, Arisa Trew, Mizuho Hasegawa, and Asahi Kaihara. Best Trick winners were Keefer Wilson and Arisa Trew.

Both THVA days are free to the public, with event details and times published at . There will also be live streaming options for the Legends Demo, the Men's and Women's Finals, and the Best Trick Contest.

"As the Utah Sports Commission celebrates 25 years of impact, it's longstanding partnerships like the one with Tony Hawk that have played a major role in shaping Utah's legacy as The State of Sport," said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. "Vert Alert highlights Utah's place on the global stage as a hub for action sport and entertainment."

"I'm excited to bring our iconic vert event to the University of Utah in 2025," said Tony Hawk . "The previous four years were hugely successful and we're proud to be back with the best ramp skaters in the world for a free, two-day vert showcase. Come join us!"

Entry to the Jon M. Huntsman Center and access to "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert" will be FREE to the general public on both days. VIP Ticket Packages are also available. Additional info is available at .

About Utah Sports Commission

The Utah Sports Commission was created to be a catalyst for Utah in its sport and Olympic legacy efforts and to help enhance Utah's economy, image, and quality of life through the attraction, promotion, and development of national and international sports. Since the 2002 Olympics and Paralympics, the Utah Sports Commission has attracted over 1100 major events to the state. The Sports Commission works closely with communities, sports entities, and organizations to provide event services ranging from the bid process, on-site logistics, volunteer coordination, sponsorships and promotional opportunities, and other related services. It is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization and 501(c)6 Utah Sports Commission Foundation governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees consisting of statewide sports, business, community, and government leaders. For more information, visit UtahSportsCommission or follow @stateofsport on social media.

About Tony Hawk Inc.

After more than 30 years of building a global brand ranging from apparel, toys, events, endorsements, social media, film production and one of the most successful video game franchises ever, legendary pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk remains one of the most popular athletes in the world. Hawk's foundation, The Skatepark Project, helps finance public skateparks in underserved communities across the USA and other parts of the world. And he still skates regularly.

