New Survey Data From EVAI Illustrates Strong Opportunities For Auto Dealers To Support Vehicle Fleet Partners Due To Tariff Impact

Auto dealers who respond with solutions-not just sales-will be the ones who build loyalty and capture opportunity with fleet partners

JACKSON, Wyo., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAI , a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management, today announced results of its latest industry survey, which reveals how the 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts could significantly impact fleet purchase cycles, vehicle lifecycle strategies, and EV budget planning – creating significant opportunities for auto dealers as a result. The online survey, presented to more than 2,500 auto executives earlier this month, highlights potential opportunities for dealers, as commercial fleet operators brace for cost increases and delay purchasing decisions.

As commercial fleets adjust their strategies for rising vehicle acquisition and operating costs, auto dealers are uniquely positioned to deliver value through their partnerships. From lifecycle planning to EV strategy and maintenance management, dealers have an opportunity to become essential advisors and cost-management allies.

Key Findings:

Delayed Replacements Ahead:

Nearly half (48%) of fleet managers say they are likely to delay planned vehicle replacements due to anticipated cost increases – 10% very likely, 30% somewhat likely.



Vehicle Acquisition Costs Rising:

Almost three-quarters (71%) anticipate higher vehicle acquisition costs – 31% expect a significant increase, 40% a moderate increase.



Interested in Domestic EVs Increasing:

Over 70% of fleets are more likely to consider U.S-made electric vehicles to manage tariff impacts and navigate supply chain concerns.



Changing Lifecycle Management:

30% plan to extend vehicle lifecycles, and 40% will reassess purchases case-by-case, potentially reducing short-term turnover at dealerships.



TCO Pressures and Budget Adjustments:

69% expect total cost of ownership (TCO) to increase, with nearly half (49%) indicating they will decrease or postpone EV adoption budgets/



Demand for Smarter Services:

Fleet are seeking value-added partnerships, as 42% are exploring alternative fuel vehicles, and the same percentage are likely to enhance telematics usage for cost visibility and operational control.



With fleet operators reevaluating procurement and operating strategies, auto dealers that lean into support, service, and consultative selling can gain a competitive edge. Strong fleet-dealer relationships directly influence TCO and uptime-two metrics under intense scrutiny in today's climate.

By delivering tailored services, dealers can help commercial buyers:

Offer preferred pricing to reduce maintenance costs.– Minimize downtime with faster repairs and proactive maintenance.– Ensure durability and performance with reliable components.– Streamline vehicle and parts availability to avoid delays.– Guide fleets through proper claim processes and reduce liability.– Help fleets prevent costly surprises through early issue detection.

With EVAI's advanced analytics platform, dealers are further empowered to extend these services to small and mid-sized fleets, offering them the same level of insight and support typically available only to large fleet operations managed by national fleet management companies (FMCs). This closes the gap between big and small fleet resources, allowing dealers to deliver enterprise-grade lifecycle management, cost optimization, and EV transition planning directly through their local relationships.

These services not only strengthen dealer-fleet loyalty but also drive additional revenue streams through service contracts, maintenance programs, and EV readiness packages.

“Dealers are more than just suppliers-they are key partners in helping fleets adapt and service vehicles throughout their lifecycle,” said Ian Gardner, Founder and CEO of EVAI .“As commercial fleet operators face cost pressure and uncertainty, they're looking for auto dealership partners who can guide them through smarter lifecycle decisions, EV adoption, and long-term service planning. The dealers who respond with solutions-not just sales-will be the ones who build loyalty and capture opportunity.”

For more information on the full survey results and how EVAI supports dealership and fleet collaboration, please visit .

About EVAI:

EVAI is a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management. Our mission is to empower fleet managers with the tools and insights they need to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and transition to sustainable electric vehicle (EV) fleets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, predictive analytics, and real-time data, EVAI provides comprehensive solutions that address the challenges of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) tracking and EV adoption. Our innovative platform enables fleet managers to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit .

