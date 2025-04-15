Nucleus Research Releases 2025 WFM Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the Workforce Management (WFM) market include Blue Yonder, Dayforce, Infor, UKG Pro WFM, Workforce Software (ADP), and Zebra Technologies.

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline organizations are turning to modern workforce management (WFM) solutions to unlock quantifiable business value through improved operational efficiency and greater employee satisfaction. In an environment where unplanned overtime, high attrition, and compliance risks can erode margins, advanced WFM technology offers a clear return on investment by helping businesses better control labor costs, optimize scheduling, and reduce turnover.

Today's leading WFM platforms deliver user-friendly mobile experiences that drive faster adoption and empower frontline employees and managers to complete tasks quickly, reducing administrative overhead and improving productivity. Built-in engagement tools, such as real-time communication features, also help organizations strengthen employee retention in historically high-churn industries.

"Vendors are responding to industry demands by delivering mobile-first, AI-powered workforce management solutions that support real-time decision-making and reduce unplanned labor costs," said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen . "These innovations address key challenges like high attrition, limited training opportunities, and evolving compliance requirements, allowing organizations to focus on more strategic workforce planning to drive business growth."

With new innovations in AI and machine learning, companies can gain predictive insights, automated decision support, and Generative AI-powered assistance, enabling faster, data-driven decisions that translate into real financial outcomes. Enhanced compliance tools and seamless integrations with HR, payroll, and enterprise systems further streamline operations, reduce risk, and support a unified approach to workforce strategy.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Blue Yonder, Dayforce, Infor, UKG Pro WFM, Workforce Software (ADP), and Zebra Technologies.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include ADP Workforce Manager, Deltek (Replicon), Legion, Logile, Oracle, and Quinyx.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Deputy, isolved, Paychex, Paycor, and TCP Software.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are Fuse, NICE WFM, Paycom, Paylocity, and Verint.

To download the full 2025 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix, click here .

