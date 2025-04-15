Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Ink Removal Device For Paper (TLS-766)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professor, and I thought there should be a way to remove inkjet printer ink from printed materials such as hard copy assignment, exams, and quizzes so that the paper can be reused", said an inventor from Tallahassee, Florida. "so I invented THE UNPRINTER. My design would reduce clutter, paper costs, and waste."

The patent-pending invention provides a new way to recycle/reuse inkjet-printed papers. In doing so, it reduces paper usage and waste. It also could help reduce costs, and it offers environmental benefits. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for educational institutions and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-766, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

