USDA Pauses Climate-Oriented Agricultural Initiative
(MENAFN) The United States Department of Agriculture announced on Monday that it has terminated a USD3 billion initiative centered on eco-conscious agriculture.
The decision followed an internal assessment that concluded the program did not reflect the current administration’s policy objectives under Leader Donald Trump.
Initially introduced during the tenure of former President Joe Biden, the initiative, called Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities (PCSC), was designed to support sustainable farming practices.
However, after a detailed evaluation, the USDA determined that the structure of many of the associated projects was inefficient.
"Following a thorough line by line review of each of these Biden era partnerships, it became clear that the majority of these projects had sky-high administration fees which in many instances provided less than half of the federal funding directly to farmers," the department explained in a public statement.
This critique highlighted that a significant portion of the financial support was being consumed by overhead costs, leaving limited resources for the farmers themselves.
The USDA added that certain projects might still proceed if it can be demonstrated that a substantial percentage of the funds awarded are directed straight to agricultural producers.
Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins remarked, “The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities initiative was largely built to advance the green new scam at the benefit of NGOs, not American farmers,” reinforcing the administration’s perspective that the program favored non-governmental organizations over the intended agricultural beneficiaries.
The PCSC had previously supported practices such as vegetation planting to combat soil degradation and enhancements in nutrient management to reduce ecological harm from agricultural activities.
The Biden administration had envisioned the initiative reaching more than 60,000 farmers and contributing to a reduction of over 60 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
