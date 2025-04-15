SCORE Foundation Announces New Board Member

Strauss said, "I've loved SCORE for a long time, ever since my first SCORE mentor gave me a piece of advice that I still use to this day. Since then, I've done countless webinars, sat on committees, and more, but this is the best. I feel really privileged to get to join the SCORE Foundation Board of Directors and can't wait to help to take the organization and our small businesses to the next level."

Ron Cates, President of the SCORE Foundation, commented, "I'm thrilled to have Steve Strauss join our board. He truly understands small business and shares the Foundation's vision of extensive growth."

For information on collaborating with the Foundation as a sponsor or donor, send an email to [email protected] . To help us spread the word about our mission and activities which support entrepreneurs, follow our LinkedIn page by clicking here.

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that foster vibrant small business communities nationwide. To make an individual donation, visit our website at .

