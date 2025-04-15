Introducing Blink By FARO® Technologies: Reality Capture Reimagined

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stunning Visuals, Automated Workflows and One Touch Insights

Lake Mary, Fla, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAKE MARY, Fla. (April 15, 2025) - FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO) has announced the launch of a unique 3D reality capture solution, FARO Blink , marking an important milestone in its mission to streamline and democratize the process of 3D reality capture. A software-driven solution, Blink combines stunning visualization with automated workflows via the FARO Sphere® XG Digital Reality Platform, all while ensuring intuitive operation to unlock quicker and more valuable insights.

“Blink is a ground-breaking innovation designed to break down the barriers to 3D data, facilitating better insights from job sites through straightforward and user-friendly workflows,” said FARO President & CEO Peter J. Lau.“By automating complex tasks and prioritizing simplicity, we've developed a cost-effective solution that enables anyone, regardless of their expertise, to achieve professional-quality data insights. The release further expands our product set and addressable market, offering 3D scanning to everyone, and is a continuation of our commitment to developing innovative technology that makes a real difference to how our customers work.”

The new reality capture solution delivers quality visualization and streamlined workflows for designers, builders, surveyors, and operators. Its modern design – already winning prestigious recognition, including the Red Dot Design Award and taking home the silver at the New York Design Awards – and effortless functionality allow teams to easily capture, view, and share data, facilitating smoother project progress.

With the introduction of Blink, FARO equips the construction, real estate, and geospatial markets with a new tool designed to streamline data processing and analysis for everyone, from project managers and surveyors to 3D scanning service providers.

Blink by FARO Technologies is now available in all regions.

