Labra Unveils Labra 2.0, Ushering In A New Era Of Intelligent Cloud Go-To-Market

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Labra, a leading innovator in Cloud Go-To-Market (GTM) solutions, last week announced the launch of Labra 2.0 , a sweeping platform update that enhances every aspect of how ISVs, resellers, and partners sell software on cloud marketplaces.This next-generation release introduces powerful new features across buyer intelligence, marketplace visibility, and partner workflows, alongside a reimagined brand identity and website experience. With Labra 2.0, cloud sellers can now access AI-powered buyer insights, track and improve search ranking on AWS Marketplace, and simplify reseller offer management with a unified, no-code platform.“This relaunch is more than just product updates-it's a bold statement about the future of Cloud GTM,” said Jai Kumar , Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Labra.“We believe B2B software transactions should be as seamless and delightful as consumer e-commerce. Labra 2.0 is built to make that vision real-intelligent, effortless, and scalable.”Key enhancements in Labra 2.0 include:1. Labra Intelligence – An AI layer that scores buyer“propensity to purchase” across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, enabling GTM teams to prioritize the most convertible accounts.2. Marketplace Optimization Tools – Including keyword-based Search Rank Tracking and“Buy with AWS” CTAs that drive visibility and conversions. Early adopters have seen a 233% increase in public offers.3. Labra for Resellers – A centralized hub that allows partners to manage offers, contracts, and shared revenue without code or complexity.Labra 2.0 reflects the company's commitment to shaping the future of Cloud GTM through purpose-built innovation. Since its founding in 2021, Labra has helped hundreds of cloud-native companies accelerate deal cycles by up to 90% and double their marketplace-driven revenue.Labra's updated platform is available immediately via its Web App and Salesforce experience. The relaunch also includes refreshed brand visuals and messaging designed to reflect Labra's momentum and category leadership.For more details, visit .Media Contact:Matt MarriottDirector of Growth...About LabraLabra is the Cloud GTM platform built for the next generation of software sellers and partners. By combining automation, intelligence, and seamless integrations across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Labra helps companies simplify listings, accelerate co-sell, and grow revenue through cloud marketplaces.

