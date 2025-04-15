Winners Of Inaugural Atlantic Canada Cleantech Awards Showcase East Coast Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Canada, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada announced the winners of the inauguralat last night's sold-out ceremony in Halifax. The event celebrated the region's innovators, funders, adopters, and supporters collectively accelerating clean technology adoption, catalyzing economic resilience, and advancing net zero goals. This year's award winners exemplify the region's capability to turn visionary ideas into tangible progress.

Driven by breakthroughs in ocean technology and increased adoption of renewable energy, the East Coast's growing cleantech sector is well-positioned to increase efficiency and productivity of key industries and lead a more sustainable, economically prosperous future. In 2024 alone, the Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), invested $72M in 166 cleantech projects , anticipated to generate 100,000 new clean energy jobs in Atlantic Canada by mid-century . This projected growth underscores the momentum of Atlantic Canada's cleantech sector. Foresight Canada is proud to establish this new tradition on the East Coast, celebrating leaders whose dedication and ingenuity are shaping a resilient and sustainable economy.

Meet the Winners

Adopter of the Year: City of Summerside

Summerside has emerged as a Canadian leader in community-driven sustainability. By expanding its smart grid, integrating renewable energy sources, and introducing innovative programs for energy efficiency and clean transportation, the city is paving the way toward a more sustainable future. Additionally, Summerside supports cleantech business growth through its Eco Park, a dedicated space that encourages clean economic development in the region.

Supporter of the Year: Dalhousie University

Researchers at Dalhousie University are developing clean, carbon-free technologies that will facilitate the transition to a more sustainable future. Their work encompasses engineering and commercializing innovative breakthroughs, including clean fuels, chemicals and materials, and long-life batteries for electric mobility. Dalhousie is playing a key role in advancing battery innovation through the establishment of Canada's first university-based battery prototyping and testing facility, set to open in fall 2025.

Funder of the Year: Carbon to Sea

Carbon to Sea is the leading nonprofit evaluating ocean alkalinity enhancement for CO2 removal at scale. Its work is aligned with key scientific bodies, such as IPCC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. As the world's foremost organization pursuing ocean alkalinity enhancement, Carbon to Sea funds exceptional researchers to close knowledge gaps and build a responsible sector.

Startup Venture of the Year: pHathom Technologies

pHathom is advancing a breakthrough carbon removal technology through its Accelerated Weathering of Limestone (AWL) process, which uses seawater and limestone to capture biogenic CO2 while helping to reduce ocean acidification. The company aims to launch a commercial demonstration by 2027, with the potential to remove gigatons of carbon and unlock substantial revenue opportunities.

Scaleup Venture of the Year: CarbonRun

CarbonRun's innovative river restoration method permanently removes CO2 from the atmosphere and improves river health simultaneously. By adding limestone to rivers, they enhance natural carbon absorption and restore salmon habitats. With commitments from large corporate buyers for its credits, and a robust pipeline of projects that are being developed, CarbonRun is poised to make a major impact on global CDR goals.

Quotes

“For the City of Summerside, being nominated for and receiving this award is like a boost of clean tech energy-fueling our momentum and reaffirming our path forward. Over the past 20 years, we've been deeply committed to validating and scaling solutions in the innovation and clean tech space. Along the way, we've learned that real progress takes a united effort-it takes a community to move mountains. The work we do with our partners can be complex, but it's incredibly rewarding. By leveraging our infrastructure, collaborating with leading businesses, and cultivating a thriving ecosystem for change, Summerside is proud to lead and support Canada's transition toward a sustainable future. Driving innovation, clean tech solutions and economic growth isn't just our mission-it's our passion.” - Mike Thususka, Director of Economic Development, City of Summerside

“We are extremely honoured to be recognized by the Atlantic Canada Cleantech community. We are thankful for the support of our partners and the broader network in helping us get to this stage, and we hope to live up to your expectations by continuing to fight climate change while also restoring and enhancing the ecosystems we depend on.” - Dr. Halfyard, Co-Founder and CTO, CarbonRun

“We're capturing CO2 right at the source and using natural ocean chemistry to lock it away safely for thousands of years. It's high-integrity carbon removal, rooted in science, and it's happening right here in Atlantic Canada. We're honoured to accept this award and proud to be doing that work here, in a region that understands resilience, collaboration, and bold ideas.” - Kim Gilbert, CEO, pHathom Technologies

“Nova Scotia's growing reputation as a home for innovation makes it a great location to advance ocean climate science, and Carbon to Sea is proud to play a role in that. As the world grapples with the need to remove billions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere safely in the coming decades, we look forward to deepening our work here. We're grateful to Foresight for this recognition, and for all they do to support climate innovation across Canada.” - Miriam Zitner, Canadian General Manager, Carbon to Sea Initiative

“A heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the inaugural Atlantic Canada Cleantech Awards! Your innovative spirit is propelling the region's cleantech growth in exciting new directions. We celebrate your vision and look forward to witnessing the ecosystem thrive and the significant contributions you'll make in transforming East Coast industries.” - Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“Marking a pivotal moment, the first Atlantic Canada Cleantech Awards celebrated the remarkable strength and innovation thriving within our region. The achievements of this year's winners pave the way for a future where Atlantic Canada is a true leader in clean technology, and I can't wait to see what comes next in East Coast innovation.” - Lindsay Murray, Sr. Manager, Partnerships, Foresight Canada

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world's best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today's most urgent climate challenges.

The Atlantic Canada Cleantech Awards are presented by Foresight and Bloom Funding with support from Bonsai Growth, MNP, Springboard Atlantic, and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). Event hosted in partnership with Smart Energy Halifax.

