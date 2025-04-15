Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Benin's Deputy Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Tuesday with Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin HE Akovi Fifanyide Martinien Amour Marie Ako, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

