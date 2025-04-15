Anchor Harvey Announces Integration With PMG Family Of Businesses, Strengthening End-To-End Metal Solutions

FREEPORT, Ill., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Harvey, a century-old leader in end-to-end metal component manufacturing solutions, has announced the official integration of the PMG family of businesses-Precision Machining Group, Northfield Industries, D&N Machining, and New Dimensions Precision Machining-under the Anchor Harvey name. This marks a transformative milestone on Anchor Harvey's journey to redefine supplier expectations and deliver metal-forming solutions to customers.

Starting in Q1 2025, Anchor Harvey will operate as a unified entity, combining the forging expertise of Anchor Harvey with PMG's precision CNC machining capabilities. This integration positions Anchor Harvey as a one-stop solution for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, offering a broader portfolio of vertically integrated services, streamlined supply chain management, and enhanced operational efficiency.

"The integration of Anchor Harvey and PMG represents a significant step forward for our company and our customers," said Marty Bondar, General Manager of Anchor Harvey. "By uniting our expertise in forging, machining, and advanced engineering, we're not only expanding our capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to being a problem-solving partner for our customers."

Benefits for Customers

This integration is designed to bring even greater value to Anchor Harvey's customers by:



Streamlining Supply Chains: Consolidate supply chains with one trusted partner, saving time and enhancing efficiency.

Expanding Capabilities: Access a complete range of services, from forging and machining to assembly and advanced engineering.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency: Bringing machining and forging under one roof ensures greater control over quality and lead times.

Broadening Material Options: Customers can now choose from an expanded selection of materials, including aluminum, steel, cast iron, ductile iron, and specialty materials like Inconel. Strengthening Global Sourcing: Anchor Harvey's robust North American and global sourcing network offers flexible options for nearshoring and offshoring.

Legacy Meets Innovation

Founded in 1923, Anchor Harvey has been a pioneer in aluminum forging, serving industries from automotive to aerospace. Over the decades, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions, most notably its merger with Anchor Screw Products in 1976. This latest integration with PMG's family of businesses signals a new era for Anchor Harvey, reintroducing advanced CNC machining and the manufacturing of iron, steel, and specialty materials.

"By uniting under the Anchor Harvey name, we are not just embracing change-we are continuing a legacy. This integration is a milestone, but it is not the final step. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to evolving with our customers, meeting their needs today, and shaping the future together as we've done for a century," added Mr. Bondar.

Expanded Capabilities and Locations

Anchor Harvey is well-equipped to handle projects of any scale and complexity with nearly 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space, over 130 CNC machines, and seven forging press lines across multiple locations. Customers are encouraged to schedule tours of the Anchor Harvey facilities in Freeport, IL; Schaumburg, IL; Union, IL; and Greenwood, AR to see the expanded operations firsthand.

Northfield Load-Bearing and Hauling Components

The integration also brings the Northfield product line under the Anchor Harvey brand. Serving the agricultural implement and industrial equipment markets, the Northfield product line includes standard and customizable precision-machined parts for towing, lifting, and securing equipment. Northfield components include hubs and spindles, jacks, winches, AB hitches, lunette rings, and couplers, with options for tailored solutions like material customization, finishes, and private labeling. The Northfield product line will continue to grow and be fully supported as an Anchor Harvey brand.

About Anchor Harvey

Anchor Harvey supplies OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers with end-to-end metal component manufacturing solutions. Backed by over 100 years of expertise, Anchor Harvey specializes in precision forging and CNC machining services to deliver high-quality metal components tailored to customer requirements. Its state-of-the-art facilities, 24/7 operating capability, and North American and global sourcing options provide built-in supply chain resiliency to safeguard customer production. With certifications including ISO 9001, AS9100, FAA 145, and CQI-9, Anchor Harvey ensures superior quality and reliability across automotive, agriculture, material handling, and oil and gas industries. Visit AnchorHarvey to learn more.

