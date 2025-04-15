Kiddie Academy® Students Create Recycled Art For Earth Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Teaching children to be good citizens of our Earth starts at a young age," said Joy Turner, vice president of education at Kiddie Academy. "Through activities they enjoy-like art projects-children can take what they've learned and make it tangible. Creating recycled Earth Day art is one way our little ones can learn about protecting the environment while developing creative expression."

Participating Academies will combine the children's artwork to create a large-scale, collaborative art installation, which explores the vibrant colors of nature. Throughout the project, children are invited to share their creative process so educators can see how they're applying their Life Essentials® curriculum learnings to their work. To encourage participation, Kiddie Academy will make a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit environmental organization on behalf of the Academy that best demonstrates originality, craftsmanship and student involvement in their art installation.

"The way our educators facilitate these projects-by focusing on the process of learning and not the final product-allows children to explore their interests without hindering them. By documenting the process, parents and other educators can see progress, which creates a sense of pride and confidence in children," added Turner.

Kiddie Academy will also make its annual donation to the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree on behalf of every open Academy, with over 345 trees to be planted in 2025. To date, Kiddie Academy has sponsored over 5,000 trees.

