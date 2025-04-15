Alchemi Data Management To Exhibit At North Carolina Cybersecurity Symposium

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemi Data Management Inc., a leading provider of data security and compliance services, today announced its participation as an exhibitor sponsor at this year's North Carolina Cybersecurity Symposium scheduled to take place April 16-17, 2025 at The McKimmon Center on the campus of North Carolina State University.

The event is hosted by the North Carolina Partnership for Cybersecurity Excellence (NC-PACE) that comprises 13 member institutions throughout the state and serves as a coalition of educational, government and industry organizations working together to meet the cybersecurity needs of North Carolina while strengthening and advancing the state's cybersecurity ecosystem.

Showcasing its award-winning Alchemi Compliance Enclave (ACE) service, Alchemi arms organizations with the peace of mind that their data is safely stored in a FedRAMP GCC High facility with all the government-required technical specifications. Simply storing the content in ACE allows the organization to inherit 90 percent of CMMC controls – with the remaining 10 percent addressed through Alchemi's concierge service that ensures everything is completed to achieve and maintain compliance.

"Alchemi welcomes this opportunity to increase our presence throughout state and federal institutions as well as with the numerous contractors and other vendors that manage their sensitive data," said Rob Sims, co-founder and CTO at Alchemi Data Management. "Alchemi's unique ability to fully manage the entire compliance journey offers a never-before-available level of convenience and assurance. This NC-PACE symposium is an excellent venue to illustrate both the control and efficiency offered through the Alchemi Compliance Enclave service."

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. is a leading provider of data security and compliance services. The Alchemi Compliance Enclave (ACE) is an AI-powered FedRAMP High infrastructure that provides a comprehensive set of cloud services, technology and expert support, including the documentation, processes and protection that's truly needed to successfully navigate the complex maze of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. At the core of ACE is the award-winning ShieldCRS platform that enables secure data protection, intelligent access control, and real-time risk mitigation.

Whether an organization seeks to prepare for C-SCRM, CMMC, HIPAA, FISMA, or DoD ITAR/DFARS compliance, with Alchemi's clients receive continual white-glove support so they can focus on operations while Alchemi fully manages the compliance journey behind the scenes. Alchemi also offers additional modules for compliant data lifecycle oversight, secure collaboration for controlled environments, additive manufacturing management for shop floor environments, and intelligent data search. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is a veteran-owned company. Visit .

