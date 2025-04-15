Structural Group Expanding In North America With Addition Of Vector Construction

COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Group, Inc. (SGI) today announced that it has acquired Vector Construction / Restoration (Vector), which includes nine (9) branch locations in the United States and Canada.

The move supports SGI's vision of continued growth in North America by adding valuable resources and capabilities throughout United States and Canada. Peter Emmons, SGI's CEO commented, "we look forward to combining our resources with Vector's legacy of success to support our long-term growth objectives".

Vector has nearly 60 years of experience implementing concrete repair and cathodic protection scopes across the United States and Canada. Vector's concrete preservation specialists receive extensive training and are committed to solving unique structural and corrosion challenges. Vector has a record of building long-term relationships with clients across North America and abroad by delivering innovative solutions that extend the life of structures.

Vector Construction's CEO, Bob Spriggs, had this to say about the upcoming transition, "We are pleased to join forces with SGI, the largest concrete repair contractor in North America. Our common mission is focused on preserving, repairing and extending the service life of the built environment. Together we'll be able to achieve more, helping clients to solve complex concrete infrastructure challenges."

SOURCE Structural Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED