Summer In Winter: Coolcation In Canberra Australia

With its location in the Southern Hemisphere, Canberra enjoys a crisp, refreshing winter from June through August, making it a perfect seasonal escape from the sweltering summer heat anticipated across much of the U.S. From foraging for truffles and sipping Shiraz fireside in a boutique wine region to exploring free, world-class museums, Canberra offers an adventure that's cool in every sense of the word.

Here are some of the reasons why Canberra should be on every traveler's radar this season:

Oenophile's * best-kept secret*

Just 30 minutes outside the city, the Canberra District wine region is a revelation for wine lovers seeking the next undiscovered gem, offering a relaxed, high-quality experience without the crowds or pretension. The area produces exceptional Shiraz, Riesling, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Visitors can enjoy intimate tastings at standout spots like Clonakilla, renowned for its Shiraz Viognier; Helm Wines, housed in a historic 1800s schoolhouse; and the newly renovated Shaw Estate, now home to an elegant Mediterranean-inspired restaurant opened in March.

Truffle season experiences

Winter in Canberra marks the start of truffle season, and few places celebrate it quite like Beltana Farm, a premium agritourism retreat where guests can join expert-led truffle hunts, followed by indulgent degustation dinners showcasing the day's finds. For another unique foraging experience, gourmands can head to The Truffle Farm, the only commercial truffle farm in a world capital, where farm-to-fork hunts are paired with a truffle-infused brunch.

Culture that doesn't cost a cent

Australia's most significant national cultural attractions are all located in Canberra and most are free to explore. The National Gallery of Australia is home to the world's largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, the Australian War Memorial, a deeply moving visit that ends with the daily Last Post Ceremony, and the Australian Parliament House, where travelers can partake in free guided tours, provides an up-close look at Australian politics.

Nature without the crowds

Canberra is a nature-lover's dream in winter: travelers can cycle around Lake Burley Griffin, hike scenic lookouts like Mount Ainslie, or go on a 'bushwalk' in the National Arboretum , home to more than 44,000 rare and endangered trees. Just a 45-minute drive from the city center in the Tidbinbilla Mountain Ranges, Corin Forest offers a family-friendly way to embrace the season, with its Snowplay area, where visitors can build snowmen, ride toboggans, and toss snowballs.

Après-ski like a Canberran

For those looking to blend cosmopolitan style with alpine adventure, the Snowy Mountains are just a few hours from Canberra. Ski aficionados can hit the slopes by day, then unwind back in the city with fireside wine or cocktails at Bar Rochford or refined dining at Lunetta, one of Canberra's newest restaurants, offering sweeping wintery views from its perch atop Red Hill.

With Fiji Airways flights from Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Americans can reach Canberra with a short, tropical stopover in Fiji. To plan your stay in Canberra, visit .

