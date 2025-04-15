Arts Garage Unveils 'Veterans' Visions: In Honor Of The Brave'

Arts Garage Logo

Andy Hollimon - Evening Sun Before the Storm

Allan Creary – Pop Art Cubism Featuring Marilyn

Honor Portraits - Howard Zolin

Exhibition Celebrates Artists Who Are Also Veterans by Honoring Their Courage and Sacrifice Through Their Creative work

- Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts GarageDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach, proudly presents 'Veterans' Visions: In Honor of the Brave,' a new visual arts exhibition honoring military veterans who express their lived experiences through art. The exhibition will be on view in the Marshall Family Foundation Gallery from May 2 through June 30, 2025, with special relevance during Memorial Day (May 26).Located at 94 NE 2nd Ave, Arts Garage continues its mission of connecting the community to the world through the arts-this time by spotlighting the powerful work of artists who are also veterans. Veterans' Visions showcases a wide array of artistic styles and mediums, all united by the voices and perspectives of those who have courageously served.Featured artists include:Andy Hollimon – Evening Sun Before the StormA self-taught 2D oil and acrylic painter, Hollimon transitioned from a military and corporate HR career to a life in the arts and education. Based in Lake Worth, FL, his richly colored works tell stories grounded in the belief that“vision is our portal to all sensory perception.”Igor Edshteyn – Triangles 4Known artistically as Edgor, Edshteyn emigrated from Ukraine in the late 1980s. A longtime civil and environmental engineer, he found art as a path through illness. His pieces-blending acrylic, oil, ink, and mixed media-evoke expressionism and surrealism, exploring themes of identity, mortality, and emotion.Allan Creary – Pop Art Cubism Featuring MarilynA Jamaican-born veteran and digital artist, Creary's colorful, boundary-pushing works span traditional and emerging platforms, including blockchain and app-based art. His pieces have been featured in Art., FLAVAR, and Palm Beach County's MOSAIC initiative.Honor Portraits – Howard Zolin: Army, Specialist E4, Motor SergeantFounded by Jerry Whitty and Flora Zolin, Honor Portraits, Inc. is a nonprofit offering free, professional portraits to veterans as a tribute to their service. To date, they've captured the stories of more than 750 veterans across the country.“Veterans' Visions is a moving tribute to those who have served and now use creativity as a means of reflection, healing, and connection,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage.“Their art tells stories that deepen our collective understanding of courage, sacrifice, and the human experience.”The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. and during performance hours.Photos courtesy of Arts Garage attached.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 5613109921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.