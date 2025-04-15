French Guitar Virtuoso Pierre Bensusan Returns For His 50Th Anniversary Tour

French guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan

French guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan

Currently on tour in China, the French superstar guitar legend launches his North American revisit June 7th in Los Angeles

- Michael HedgesNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-award winning acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan is returning to North America for his "One Guitar - One Voice" 50th anniversary tour. The French-Algerian is considered a superstar in Europe, and is a popular return performer in countries such as China.One of the world's most eloquent World Music artists of our time, Pierre is known as“Mister DADGAD” for his mastery of the unique guitar tuning style.When Michael Hedges titles one of his compositions“Bensusan”, you know that the inspiration behind it must be special and Pierre Bensusan certainly is. Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather... have sung his praises, and Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations. And it's not just guitarists who are so inspired by Pierre's music, as a recent studio collaboration with him on Donny Osmond's latest album“Start Again” goes to show.Pierre begins his US and Canadian tour June 7th, after shows in China, the UK and Switzerland. The tour will stretch from British Columbia to the Atlantic Ocean in the Southeast, from Southern California to the tip of Nova Scotia, and everywhere in between. Click for tour dates .Pierre's Media EPK:English EPKFrench EPK“Listening to Pierre's music is rejuvenating.”Steve Vai“This is beautiful... Pierre is one of the GREATS!!!”Tommy Emmanuel Cgp.“Pierre Bensusan's music is a true inspiration.”Suzanne Vega“With only his steel-string-acoustic guitar – and sometimes his rich, affecting voice – Mr Bensusan can disassemble your heart and hand it back to you restored and renewed. As he did to mine tonight. A true giant.”James Volpe Rotondi (former senior editor, Guitar Player Magazine)For further info, please contact Cletis Carr at CPR Artists Nashville....

