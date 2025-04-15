SQWAD Welcomes Tracy Barash As Strategic Advisor To Accelerate Growth And Innovation In Sports Sponsorship

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQWAD Sports Inc., a leading platform for digital sponsorship activations in sports, is proud to announce the addition of Tracy Barash as a strategic advisor.

A seasoned strategy and marketing executive with deep roots in the sports and entertainment industries, Barash brings decades of experience building world-class brands and driving fan engagement.

She is currently the Principal of Cut-Thru Consulting, a strategic advisory and consulting practice for Media, Entertainment, Sports and Consumer Goods companies. Prior, Barash served at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports in roles as the SVP / Head of Research and Insights and SVP of Marketing. Her background also includes leadership roles at Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Diageo, establishing her as a versatile and respected voice in brand development, audience development, and strategic innovation.

"We're building SQWAD to be the engine behind how teams and sponsors connect with fans in more meaningful & measurable ways," said Nick Lawson, CEO of SQWAD. "Tracy's track record of combining creative brand vision with business impact is second to none. Having her guidance as we grow is an absolute game-changer."

In her role, Barash will advise SQWAD on strategic partnerships, product development, and go-to-market planning-supporting the company's mission to redefine how sponsorship delivers value in the modern sports landscape.

"I am thrilled to support SQWAD with their goals of connecting and engaging brands with fans via their strategic, authentic and entertaining digital experiences," said Tracy.

SQWAD has experienced rapid growth over the past year, partnering with teams & brands across NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and collegiate stadiums & arenas to deliver interactive digital activations that boost fan engagement and unlock new sponsorship revenue streams.

