Kuwait Amir, Egyptian Pres. Chair Official Rounds Of Talks Between Two Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi chaired on Tuesday the official rounds of talks between the two countries.
This came in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and senior state officials from both countries.
In a statement, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said that the talks focused on the strong ties linking the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields.
Issues of mutual interest, Arab cooperation and unity, in addition to the latest regional and international developments were discussed by the two sides, said the minister, adding that the dire situation in the Gaza Strip and efforts to bring upon a ceasefire and enabling the entry of humanitarian aid were also focused upon.
He stressed that supporting the Palestinian dream of establishing an independent state as well as efforts of reconstruction Gaza was also on the table of discussions.
The meeting was highlighted by a positive atmosphere, which reflected the strong relations between the two countries, he affirmed. (end)
