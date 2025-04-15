403
Bahrain Launches 20Th GCC Consumer Protection Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini Ministry of Industry and Commerce organized the activities of the 20th GCC Consumer Protection Week, in coordination with consumer protection authorities and departments in the GCC countries.
According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), Abdullah Fakhro -- Minister of Industry and Commerce -- highlighted that this year's GCC Consumer Protection Week plan reflects the directives of the Heads of Consumer Protection in the GCC Committee.
The initiative aims to unify awareness campaigns and community activities to strengthen joint awareness efforts and promote the exchange of expertise among GCC countries, to serve the best interests of GCC consumers and ensure a safer, fairer commercial environment.
Minister Fakhro noted that GCC Consumer Protection Week serves as an important platform for delivering targeted awareness messages to all segments of society.
The events aim to empower consumers by enhancing their understanding of their rights and responsibilities, increasing their awareness of available complaint mechanisms and legal protections, and highlighting the Ministry of Industry and Commerce's efforts in the Kingdom of Bahrain to develop legislation, programs, and policies that support consumer protection.
The minister highlighted that this year's celebrations are marked by the launch of the "Young Consumer and Young Merchant" initiative at Seef Mall.
The initiative aims to instill principles of consumer awareness and commercial responsibility in children from an early age, introducing them to the fundamentals of the consumer-merchant relationship and the rights and duties of each party.
This contributed to preparing a conscious generation capable of making responsible consumer decisions.
He added that instilling a culture of conscious consumption in children and youth is essential, as they form the foundation of future society.
The Young Consumer and Young Merchant initiative represents a practical step towards this goal, offering an interactive and enjoyable educational experience that combines learning with benefit. (end)
