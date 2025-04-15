Primis Expands Partnership With HUMAN To Strengthen Trust Across Digital Advertising Ecosystem

HUMAN's Ad Fraud Defense empowers platforms with pre-bid detection and mitigation controls to maintain marketplace integrity

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading discovery platform, today announced that it's expanding its partnership with HUMAN Security , a leading cybersecurity company committed to safeguarding every step of the customer's online journey by defending against bots, fraud, and digital risk. This collaboration reinforces Primis' commitment to raising industry standards and eliminating fraud from the digital advertising ecosystem.

As part of this expansion, Primis has transitioned from post-bid monitoring to a proactive pre-bid filtering approach with HUMAN's Ad Fraud Defens solution, MediaGuard. With Ad Fraud Defense, Primis will now analyze bid requests before bid initiation, stopping invalid traffic from entering its marketplace. This will empower Primis to deliver greater transparency, value and performance for all partners.

"Implementing HUMAN's pre-bid filtering capabilities is a game-changer in reducing ad fraud before it enters the ecosystem," said Maayan Segal, COO of Primis. "This shift helps us validate that our ad inventory is clean before reaching buyers, helping advertisers make more informed decisions and reinforcing trust in programmatic advertising."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Primis back to HUMAN and to see them deepen their integration with our Ad Fraud Defense, further strengthening trust within the advertising ecosystem," said Rick Holtman, SVP Sales, Media Security at HUMAN Security. "HUMAN's market-leading Ad Fraud Defense provides ad tech platforms with pre-bid controls to reach genuine human audiences with their programmatic inventory. Analyzing signals across display, CTV, and digital audio, HUMAN detects and mitigates ad fraud with unmatched scale, speed, and decision precision."

Primis provides publishers and advertisers with robust transparency and control across ad placements on their network. By integrating HUMAN Security's ad fraud detection and mitigation technology, Primis strengthens the integrity of its inventory and delivers added value to clients.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Their video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. Trusted by over 200 digital publishers, Primis reaches more than 450 million unique users each month with a personalized, engagement-driven experience that encourages deeper content exploration and repeat visits.

Primis is also the creator of Sellers, a free automated tool for managing and optimizing ads files. It provides helpful information and industry benchmarks to promote transparency and efficiency in the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Primi is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG ).

