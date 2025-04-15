Interplay Learning Names John Pumpelly As New CFO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pumpelly boasts significant experience in executive-level positions at both publicly traded and private equity-held companies within the tech space-including Command Alkon, Updater, Stratix, Cbeyond and others. His financial leadership positions have spanned companies with $50 to $500 million in revenues.

"John has demonstrated himself to be resourceful and results-driven, and he brings the operational skill, financial acumen and software industry experience we prize within our leadership team," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "He is also someone who understands how to cast a vision organization-wide-a must for our rapidly-growing company."

Interplay Learning is an innovator within the immersive learning space, providing workforce development and professional certification opportunities for the skilled trades-leveraging such technologies as AI and VR simulations to provide comprehensive education with built-in flexibility and boundless customization.

"There is a growing need for training within the trades, and Interplay Learning meets that need with robust, results-oriented solutions," said Pumpelly. "Interplay is on the cutting edge, and it's exciting to develop and implement strategies to help them maintain their market growth and fulfill their mission of building better careers and better lives."

For more information about Interplay Learning, visit .

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

Visit to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected

SOURCE Interplay Learning