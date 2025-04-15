Temecula Coffee Roasters Relies On Epson Colorworks On-Demand Color Label Printers For Private Label Coffee Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "In our business, being able to print on-demand labels is imperative," said Bryan Rauch, COO, Temecula Coffee Roasters. "As an order comes in, our software solution processes the order, and out of over 17,000 SKUs, assigns the appropriate label and we're able to print instantly. Because it's on-demand, we don't require a minimum order quantity, which our customers love. We can also upload design changes at any time without having to worry about wasting a roll of pre-printed labels when things change, which is inevitable in this business."

When Temecula Coffee Roasters first started, they were using a small desktop printer, printing two rows of two labels each. "Every time we printed, we had to print four labels, regardless of how many we needed. And if one needed re-printing, we'd have to print a whole sheet," said Rauch. "I estimate we were re-printing at least 10% of our labels, which led to ink and paper waste. Today, our re-print rate is closer to 1% – a dramatic decrease."

When Rauch and his team started looking for a new label printing solution, they turned to a local partner for help – Pacific Barcode . Temecula was looking for a solution that combined speed, quality and warranty for the right price. "We pride ourselves in providing label solutions for everyday products, adaptable to any dimension, form or style," said Scott McKenzie, president of Pacific Barcode. "When Bryan told me the problem he was looking to solve, I knew ColorWorks was the right solution – a printer that would allow their business to deliver labels that pop with color and finish, in any volume required."

Today, Temecula Coffee Roasters processes about 1,000 product pounds of coffee per day. With over 45 coffees that remain constant, they offer 2oz, 12oz, 16oz, 2lb, and 5lb sizes, all available as whole bean, drip ground, coarse ground, and fine ground. All these SKUs mean they have around 1,000 labels and 500 or 600 different designs, and while printing varies by day, sometimes they are printing as many as 2,000 labels per day. "We have five or six ColorWorks printers running at any time and the 'spare-in-the-air' service offering ensures they will send a replacement if needed, which is invaluable."

Rauch says a big benefit to their private label customers is they can be a small store that maybe only sells five bags of coffee a week, but the packaging makes it look like they have a professional print house behind them. "We are able to advertise 300 dpi printing and our customers can print full photos if they want to. We know we can run a roll and not have to worry about a re-print."

"Consumer businesses rely on label printing, and can save time and money by printing only the labels they need, when they need them," said Stevi Sterns, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are pleased to see companies like Temecula Coffee Roasting find success with ColorWorks, fueling their business with a solution that offers high-quality labels, on-demand with little fuss."

"Our customers love the labels we produce, and we appreciate the reduced waste to our workflow," said Rauch. "Great labels with full photo-quality prints from an easy-to-use solution – almost as great as the coffee we produce."

About Temecula Coffee Roasters

Temecula Coffee Roasters work closely with both wholesale and private label clients to create a package and coffee that will exactly fit their needs. It delivers individual order handling, roast to order coffee, label printing, choice of bag, and U.S. shipping. Believing that every cup of coffee should not only taste great, but also make a positive impact on the world, Temecula Coffee Roasters are a Fairtrade® partner. For more information, visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

