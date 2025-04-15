DIDWW Brings Advanced Voice And SMS Solutions To ITW 2025

DUBLIN, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ability to communicate effortlessly across borders drives growth, collaboration, and success for modern businesses. DIDWW , a global telecoms provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium quality voice and SMS services, has announced its participation in International Telecoms Week (ITW ) 2025, to showcase its innovative solutions that enable seamless communications worldwide.

The 18th annual edition of ITW is scheduled for the 4-7 May in National Harbor, MD, and serves as a hub for presenting cutting-edge connectivity technology and fostering valuable partnerships. With participants from 121 countries, including 6,500 decision makers and over 1,800 attending companies, ITW 2025 offers an ideal platform for global telco leaders and innovators to network, collaborate, and drive advancements in the telecom and digital infrastructure sectors.

At this year's event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about DIDWW's innovative cloud PBX phone.systemsTM , its extensive phone number coverage in over 90 countries, and powerful voice and messaging services designed to significantly enhance business communications. DIDWW, a Gold Sponsor of ITW 2025, offers a wide range of voice and SMS communication products and APIs, providing reliable and cost-effective global alternatives to traditional telephone networks.

The DIDWW team invites attendees to meet with them at booth no. 805, located at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. For those interested in arranging a dedicated session in advance, meetings can be scheduled via email at ... , or by contacting a personal account manager.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, added, "ITW 2025 is the perfect platform where innovation and opportunity meet. As pioneers in telecom solutions, we are delighted to present our innovative technologies, connect with industry visionaries, and forge partnerships that empower businesses worldwide."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of them.

The company's innovative cloud PBX solution, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

...

+1 (212) 461 1854



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at