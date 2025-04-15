THE CURVE FOUNDATION LAUNCHES FIRST QUEER WOMEN IN SPORTS DAY - APRIL 26, 2025 - DURING LESBIAN VISIBILITY WEEK 2025

LVW25 Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Breaking new ground during Lesbian Visibility Week (April 21-27, 2025), The Curve Foundation proudly unveils the first-ever Queer Women in Sports Day on Saturday, April 26, 2025. This historic nationwide celebration shines a spotlight on the extraordinary achievements, often-overlooked contributions, and remarkable resilience of queer women and nonbinary athletes across America. From professional stars to grassroots competitors, the day creates unprecedented visibility for those who have long faced barriers in sports while championing a more inclusive future where all athletes can compete authentically and proudly."In high school, it wasn't acceptable to be out in sports. Many of my softball teammates were lesbians, but couldn't be open about it. That's why the support we're seeing now, from pro teams embracing LGBTQ+ fans and rainbow families, is so monumental. The first-ever Queer Women in Sports Day during Lesbian Visibility Week celebrates how far we've come and sends a powerful message: our visibility, strength, and joy matter." - Franco Stevens, Founder of Curve and The Curve FoundationIn anticipation of Queer Women In Sports Day, The Curve Foundation will host a timely "Beyond the Rainbow" panel on Tuesday, April 22nd at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET featuring trailblazing women sports bar owners Jenny Nguyen (The Sports Bra), Jillian Hiscock (A Bar of Their Own), Danielle & Sara (Rikki's Women's Sports Bar), and Jax (Watch Me!). Moderated by Shelly Breen, this free virtual event will explore how these pioneering entrepreneurs are revolutionizing the sports bar landscape through inclusivity and community-building, discussing the unique challenges of creating LGBTQ+ inclusive businesses where queer women and allies can connect through sports.Highlighted Queer Women In Sports Day Events - Saturday, April 26th (local times):. Bloomfield, NJ, 12 PM: The NWSL's Gotham FC will be hosting a Watch Party celebrating LVW for their 4/26 away game vs. the Washington Spirit. Join Gotham fans at Varitage Brew Works in Bloomfield, New Jersey starting at 12 PM. Tune in on CBS at 1PM ET.. Long Beach, CA, 3:00 PM: Panel discussion at Watch Me! Sports Bar featuring Rachel Pearson, Lead Video Editor & ESPN EQUAL Advisor, ESPN; Evan Unrau, Director, Social & Community Impact, LA84 (and former professional basketball player); Dr Julie Shaw, Leadership & DEI Consultant, Lead Different Consulting; with Jax D, Owner of Watch Me! Sports Bar.. Milwaukee, WI, 12:00 PM: Celebrate Queer Women In Sports Day at Walker's Pint with surprise guests and a panel discussion on the changing landscape of women in sports.. Minneapolis, MN, 11:30 AM: Panel discussion at A Bar of Their Own, moderated by Jana Shortal, with Sylvia Braaten, Head Coach, Twin Cities Gemini Rugby; Chelsey Falzone, Manager, Youth Programs, Minnesota Twins; Kate Voss, Senior Manager, Premium Services, Minnesota Lynx. (In-person & Virtual).. Portland, OR: City Proclamation, in-bar celebration, and illumination of the Morrison Bridge, hosted by The Sports Bra, the original women's sports bar.. Provincetown, MA: Kickball Game & After Party.For full details on Queer Women In Sports Day events and the complete lineup of Lesbian Visibility Week activities nationwide - including celebrations in Provincetown, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and more being added daily - visit our calendar at .Most events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Please check individual listings for accessibility details.Organizations hosting their own #LVWUSA25 events are invited to submit them for publication in the calendar and to access an activation pack and a brand book filled with helpful materials and planning information.Powered by The Curve Foundation, Queer Women In Sports Day is supported through partnerships with the Gotham FC, Angel City FC, Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Twins, Golden State Valkyries, and women's sports bars across the country.CONTACT & PRESS MATERIALS: For more information about the events and partners, or to arrange an interview with Franco Stevens or any of the #LVWUSA25 participants, please send requests to Sunny Leerasanthanah at ...‬.###ABOUT THE CURVE FOUNDATIONThe only national nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people's culture and stories from an intergenerational perspective, The Curve Foundation works to empower and amplify the voices of the Curve Community – lesbians, queer women, trans and nonbinary people of all races, ages, and abilities. The Curve Foundation is built upon the 30+ year legacy of Curve magazine, one of the most influential publications dedicated to representing and advocating for the experiences of lesbian and queer women. In addition to Lesbian Visibility Week and the Curve Power List, The Curve Foundation's programming includes: the Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists, created to support career development and raise the visibility of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people; and Curve Conversations, intersectional and multi-generational speaker events that provide context and a throughline between critical conversations forming our movement from the 1990s to today. For more information about The Curve Foundation, visit .SPONSORS & SUPPORTERSLesbian Visibility Week is sponsored by the London Stock Exchange Group, HSBC, Airbnb, Deutsche Bank, DIVA, GLAAD, and Kantar, and supported by the SF LGBT Center, The 19th, San Francisco Bay Times, NCLR, QWOCMAP, Frameline, Luminate Bank, Gotham FC, Golden State Valkyries, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis Lynx, Angel City FC, The Sports Bra, A Bar Of Their Own, Shelly Bean The Sports Queen, Watch Me! Sports Bar, Rikki's Sports Bar, Castro LGBTQ Cultural District, The LGBT Community Center in New York City, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, Greenwood Pride, Women of Provincetown Innkeepers, Indy Pride, Uniting Resilience: Native Two-Spirit, Mazer Lesbian Archives, GLBT Historical Society, Equality Florida, Gerber/Hart LGBTQ+ Library & Archives, and Babes & Bois.

