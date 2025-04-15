Fortaris Capital Advisors Welcomes Todd Dennis As Their New Senior Managing Director And Chief Operating Officer

MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fortaris Capital Advisors is proud to announce the appointment of Todd Dennis, former Special Agent in Charge at the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General, as Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.With over two decades of distinguished service in federal law enforcement and oversight, Mr. Dennis brings an unparalleled depth of leadership, operational expertise, and strategic insight to Fortaris. His experience leading complex national investigations, managing cross-agency operations, and ensuring accountability across some of the government's most critical institutions positions him as a powerful asset to the firm and its clients.Kevin M. Cronin, Principal at Fortaris Capital Advisors, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating:“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to Fortaris. His integrity, experience, and dedication to public service reflect the values we hold at our core. Todd's leadership will bring tremendous value to our clients across the country, enhancing our ability to deliver the high-level strategic and operational advisory services they rely on.”In his new role, Mr. Dennis will oversee the firm's internal operations and support client engagements with a focus on, corporate investigations, risk management, business intelligence, and litigation support.Fortaris Capital Advisors continues to expand its leadership team with proven professionals who share a commitment to excellence and client success.About Fortaris Capital Advisors:Fortaris Capital Advisors is a corporate investigation firm providing tailored solutions in risk mitigation, crisis management, and corporate governance. The firm serves clients across a range of industries, offering insight-driven guidance backed by real-world experience.Visit:

