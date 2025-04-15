Fake Payment Apps: How To Identify And Stay Safe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Fake payment apps are counterfeits of legitimate payment applications. They closely resemble the user interface (UI), colour schemes, and overall appearance of popular payment apps, often replicating the entire payment process -- making them hard to distinguish at a glance.

Some of these fraudulent apps further enhance the illusion by imitating the sound of a payment notification, such as a beep or chime, to falsely suggest that a payment has been received. Also, they can produce convincing payment information to show a successful transaction, which is challenging to distinguish at a quick glance.

How to stay safe from fake payment apps

Fraudsters use fake payment apps to convince innocent victims that they have completed a transaction. In reality, they use a fake app that only simulates the payment transaction flow, leaving the victim to realise only later that the transaction was fabricated.

Here are a few tips that help you stay vigilant and safe from fake payment apps:

1. Check transaction history: Always verify transactions through your payment app or bank account. Do not rely solely on screenshots or notifications.

2. Inconsistent information: Look for discrepancies in the transaction details. Fake apps may have subtle errors or inconsistencies that can alert you to a scam.

3. Pressure tactics: Be wary of individuals who rush you to complete a transaction without allowing time for proper verification.

4. Unknown apps: Familiarise yourself with legitimate payment apps commonly used in your region. If anybody presents a payment through an unfamiliar app, proceed with caution.

What extra precautions should merchants take?

Merchants have increasingly become targets for fake payment apps. Fraudsters take advantage of the chaos in a busy shop or a merchant's divided attention to deceive them with these fake payment apps.

The merchant ends up offering goods and services at a loss due to the deception.

Here are some tips for merchants that will help prevent fraud from fake payment apps.

1. Educate your staff: Ensure that all employees are aware of this scam and know how to spot fraudulent transactions.

2. Implement verification procedures: Develop a standard process for verifying payments before goods or services are provided. This might include waiting for the payment authentication from your PhonePe smart speaker (fake apps cannot trigger these alert messages), checking the transaction ID, or waiting for confirmation from your payment processor.

3. Report suspicious activity: If you encounter a suspected fake payment app, report it to the relevant authorities and your payment processor immediately.

PhonePe is actively combating fraudulent apps and channels impersonating its brand. The company has taken proactive action by approaching the Madras High Court seeking a 'John Doe' injunction order to prevent infringements of its trademarks.

Following the said lawsuit, the court has ordered a social media platform to swiftly address and take down any fake payment app posts, on receipt of any complaints from PhonePe.

In case you have been duped by a fraudster via PhonePe, you can immediately report such scams on the PhonePe app or by calling the customer care number 080–68727374 / 022–68727374, or on PhonePe's official social media handles. Lastly, you can report fraud complaints at the nearest Cyber Crime cell or register a complaint online at or contact the Cyber Crime Cell helpline -- 1930.

Stay safe, stay vigilant, and keep your business secure.