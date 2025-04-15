403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Begin as Tokyo Vows No Rush to Compromise
(MENAFN) Senior officials from Japan and the United States are preparing to engage in talks this week concerning the tariff policies implemented during the Trump administration, according to multiple media reports.
Leading the Japanese delegation, Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday to initiate the discussions, as noted in a report released on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed in an interview that negotiations with Japan will begin on Wednesday, with similar talks planned with South Korea for the following week.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated on Monday that Japan “won’t compromise” simply to hasten negotiations with Washington.
The Trump administration has enforced a 24% tariff on Japanese imports, which has notably affected the automobile, steel, and aluminum industries. However, negotiations are now underway following a 90-day reprieve granted to all impacted countries, with the exception of China.
Tokyo has consistently called for the U.S. to exempt Japan from these tariffs. Currently, a standard 10% tariff is applied to all nations, while imports from China face an extraordinary 145% tariff.
Leading the Japanese delegation, Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday to initiate the discussions, as noted in a report released on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed in an interview that negotiations with Japan will begin on Wednesday, with similar talks planned with South Korea for the following week.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated on Monday that Japan “won’t compromise” simply to hasten negotiations with Washington.
The Trump administration has enforced a 24% tariff on Japanese imports, which has notably affected the automobile, steel, and aluminum industries. However, negotiations are now underway following a 90-day reprieve granted to all impacted countries, with the exception of China.
Tokyo has consistently called for the U.S. to exempt Japan from these tariffs. Currently, a standard 10% tariff is applied to all nations, while imports from China face an extraordinary 145% tariff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment