403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Electric Vehicle Sales Rise in Early 2025
(MENAFN) During the opening quarter of 2025, worldwide electric vehicle (EV) purchases witnessed a substantial rise of 29 percent compared to the same time the previous year, reaching 4.1 million units, as outlined in a report by the analytics firm Rho Motion released on Tuesday.
Within this timeframe, China led the market with 2.4 million units sold, followed by Europe with 900,000, North America with 500,000, and the remaining 300,000 dispersed across other regions.
China represented 58.5 percent of all global EV transactions.
The country experienced a 36 percent year-on-year climb in EV purchases during the first quarter, with almost 1 million electric vehicles sold in March alone.
According to Rho Motion, "The ongoing tariffs between China and the US will have a limited impact on EV sales, due to the small number of EV sales between the two countries."
The firm elaborated further, noting that "The Model S and Model X from Tesla are exported from the US to China, in low volumes, but due to the current tariffs, the price would almost double for these Tesla vehicles."
In North America, encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico, EV demand rose by 16 percent during the same period.
Of the electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2024, around 60 percent were assembled domestically, while most of the remaining units came from Japan, South Korea, and Mexico.
Meanwhile, Europe's EV sector expanded by 27 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. Several nations within the continent reported robust growth in electric vehicle registrations.
Germany saw a 37 percent increase in battery electric vehicle sales, Italy experienced a remarkable 64 percent jump, and the UK observed a 42 percent surge.
Notably, the UK achieved a new monthly sales milestone in March, surpassing 100,000 EVs sold.
Within this timeframe, China led the market with 2.4 million units sold, followed by Europe with 900,000, North America with 500,000, and the remaining 300,000 dispersed across other regions.
China represented 58.5 percent of all global EV transactions.
The country experienced a 36 percent year-on-year climb in EV purchases during the first quarter, with almost 1 million electric vehicles sold in March alone.
According to Rho Motion, "The ongoing tariffs between China and the US will have a limited impact on EV sales, due to the small number of EV sales between the two countries."
The firm elaborated further, noting that "The Model S and Model X from Tesla are exported from the US to China, in low volumes, but due to the current tariffs, the price would almost double for these Tesla vehicles."
In North America, encompassing the United States, Canada, and Mexico, EV demand rose by 16 percent during the same period.
Of the electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2024, around 60 percent were assembled domestically, while most of the remaining units came from Japan, South Korea, and Mexico.
Meanwhile, Europe's EV sector expanded by 27 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. Several nations within the continent reported robust growth in electric vehicle registrations.
Germany saw a 37 percent increase in battery electric vehicle sales, Italy experienced a remarkable 64 percent jump, and the UK observed a 42 percent surge.
Notably, the UK achieved a new monthly sales milestone in March, surpassing 100,000 EVs sold.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment