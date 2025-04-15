North America Bus Market To Reach USD 13.16 Billion By 2030 Driven By Electrification Initiatives And Infrastructure Investments

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Bus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America bus market size is estimated to reach USD 13.16 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The North America bus market growth is attributed to the active electrification of school buses in the U.S. owing to government and private entities announcing initiatives for buying school buses or leasing them to district schools. Additionally, the growing traction of buses in the U.S. is attributed to the revamping of highway infrastructure throughout the country, the electrification of public transit bus fleet by the different state governments, growing investment towards bus charging infrastructure, the development of electric bus fleet by private transit service operators and aggressive investment by the school and federal government to electrify school buses fleet with the country.

Governments in the region have implemented stringent environmental rules and regulations, which are promoting electric buses more quickly, fueling the industry expansion. For instance, in April 2022, Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, and legislators agreed on a state budget worth USD 220 billion. It included a proposal to convert approximately 50,000 school buses to 100% electric by 2035. While advancing the objectives of the Climate Act, the proposal aimed to enhance the air quality in New York State. By 2027, it required all new school bus procurements to be zero-emission.

By 2035, it required all school buses operating on public roads to be zero-emission buses, according to the additional legislation that Governor Hochul plans to propose in the future. Additionally, the governments of developed countries have processed the tender to increase the use of electric buses in cities. For instance, in the U.S., a program launched by California Air Resources Board (CARB) included guidelines for the manufacturers to produce emission-free vehicles, thereby driving the demand for electric buses.

The major market players have introduced robust zero-emission buses in North America to improve their brand representation. For instance, in January 2024, BYD Company Ltd exemplified this trend by delivering twenty electric buses to Metrobus in Mexico. These buses boast a low-floor design, accommodating up to 130 passengers, with a three-hour charging time and a robust 300 kWh battery capacity. The growth of the bus market can also be attributed to the efforts by bus manufacturers in the automotive industry are pursuing to develop advanced, battery-powered, and hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses.

For instance, in January 2023, New Flyer, a mass mobility solutions provider, announced selecting Hexagon, a manufacturing company, as a supplier continuously for the third time. Under the contract, which is estimated to be approximately USD 2.5 million, Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders from Hexagon Purus to be used in Xcelsior CHARGE H2(TM), a sequentially manufactured electric transit bus made of hydrogen fuel-cell from New Flyer, offering a driving range of up to 350 miles/560 kilometers on a single fill-up.

The single deck segment held the largest share of 92.8% in 2024. The aggressive investments being made across the U.S. and Canada to enhance the road transportation network have increased the accessibility of single-deck buses for interstate travel for passengers.

The diesel segment held the largest market share in 2024. Diesel tends to be cheaper as compared to other vehicle fuels.

The 31-50 seats segment dominated the market in 2024. Buses with a capacity of 30-50 seats are utilized for scheduled travel, tourism, and student transportation. The school segment dominated the market in 2024. Factors such as refurbishment and replacing existing fossil fuel-powered bus fleets with electric ones are expected to support segmental growth over the forecast period.

