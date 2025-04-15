MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

Lentils, or as Sudanese call it, the yellow weapon or yellow army, has remained a steadfast supporter and ally to the Sudanese armed forces in defending the nation and its citizens against the rebel militia. While the Green Army works to protect the land and honor and repel enemies, the Lentils or Yellow Army has protected citizens from the danger of hunger, malnutrition, and poor nutrition.

Lentils played a significant role in this war. To highlight this crucial role, Sudanow met with agricultural engineer Ammar Hassan Bashir Abdullah, who manages food security at the Ministry of Agriculture and founded the Sudan Food Security Network. He said:Lentils played a significant role in the war that Sudan is fighting, both militarily and popularly, against the rebel militia with the assistance of more than 17 countries. At this critical juncture that Sudan is passing through, lentils or the yellow army were present alongside the green army and the white army in defending the nation and its citizens. This is because lentils are one of the beautiful Sudanese dishes that are added to our cherished traditional foods.



Despite displacement and migration, lentils remained an integral part of the Sudanese family, standing tall and supportive. It is one of the light, nutritious, and affordable meals, always available and within reach. Additionally, it is a rich source of essential nutrients that provide the body with what it needs, especially in the absence of other food supplies due to the war in conflict and besieged areas.

Lentils played a significant role in supporting Takaya and stood as a supporter and provider for the charitable people of Sudan in relieving families by offering it as a main meal in various forms (cooked, soup, salad, or adding it to other Sudanese dishes). This diversity in the types of lentil use led to people's love for enjoying it. It was also distributed to citizens along with some food supplies as relief.



Engineer Ammar says that now, after the successive victories of the Sudanese army and the liberation of the refinery, the general command, and the presidential palace, symbols of national sovereignty, the role of Takaya should decrease, and food supply channels that existed before the war should be activated to cope with the increased consumption of lentils. Lentils will remain a crucial crop for the Sudanese family, being available and present in many dishes. Therefore, food supply channels need to be prepared to meet the growing demand by expanding its cultivation in Sudan. This comes after the remarkable success of lentil cultivation under the pivot irrigation system for the first time last year in the River Nile state, in commercial quantities.

There were previous and successful experiments for lentil cultivation in Sudan in the 1970s in the Northern state, followed by successful trials in recent years in the Gezira, Khartoum, and River Nile states, producing high-quality lentils. This was achieved by planting in virgin and fertile lands without the need for fertilizers, indicating the potential for commercial-scale cultivation and global marketing.

Nutrition experts note that lentils are one of the types of legumes that are characterized by numerous health benefits.

It is rich in protein, making it an excellent option for vegetarians. It is also rich in fiber, which helps improve digestion and lower cholesterol levels in the blood. In addition to vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, and potassium, lentils help lower blood sugar levels, making it an excellent choice for diabetics. It also reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, and aids in weight loss.

The history of lentil cultivation dates back to the Stone Age, where lentil remains were found in archaeological sites in the Nubian civilization, indicating that it was used as a staple food during that period. In modern times, lentils have become a versatile ingredient used in various dishes, such as soups, salads, and main courses.

Lentils are considered an accessible food, as they can be grown in many different regions. The use of lentils in wars dates back to ancient times, where lentils were used as food for soldiers in many wars, being an inexpensive food that helps improve soldiers' health due to its high nutritional content. The use of lentils in supporting Takaya dates back to ancient times, when lentils were used as a staple food in many Takaya and charitable institutions.