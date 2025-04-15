403
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development participates in Abu Dhabi’s first ‘Modest Fashion Week’
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, April 15, 2025: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is participating in the ‘Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week – ADMFW 2025’, which is being held from April 14 to 16, 2025, for the first time in Abu Dhabi at St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. The prestigious event is conducted under the theme ‘Celebrate Modesty, Celebrate Diversity, Celebrate Yourself.’
Six exceptional projects supported by the Khalifa Fund are showcasing their work at the event, each presenting an innovative perspective on modest fashion that reflects elegance while adhering to cultural and traditional values. The ‘Cabochon Ladies Fashions’ seamlessly combines contemporary design with traditional elements by using luxurious fabrics and meticulous craftsmanship. The ‘Soliel for Trading’ provides a collection of abayas and dresses that blend timeless design with a modern touch, appealing to a wide range of audience. Meanwhile, ‘Bespoke Atelier Ladies Tailoring’ redefines conventional garments such as mukhawars and jalabiyas with modern designs, highlighting the brand’s commitment to empowering women.
The lineup also includes ‘Cat Eye Beauty,’ offering comprehensive beauty services and innovative body slimming solutions and ‘Deheyah Cosmetics & Trading’ a luxury natural skincare brand inspired by Emirati heritage, utilising sustainable ingredients such as palm fibre loofah soap and natural mosquito repellent. In the creative arts section, ‘Hajar Alblooshi Fine Arts & Trading’ is presenting a unique blend of tradition and modernity, offering porcelain painting classes and creating bespoke tableware pieces that tell cultural stories with exceptional craftsmanship. These projects exemplify the fusion of authenticity and innovation, showcasing Emirati creativity through a distinct message that intertwines heritage with progress.
Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week provides a dynamic platform to reaffirm our unwavering support for the fashion industry. Promoting local brands aligns with the ambitions of the ‘Falcon Economy,’ which aims to drive sustainability, human capital development and economic growth by empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The UAE’s steadfast dedication to this sector is evident through investments in both local and global brands as well as through events that foster innovation. This signifies our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in this field, helping local brands to grow as global players, both within the UAE and beyond.”
As a prominent international event, Modest Fashion Week aims to highlight the growing global impact of modest fashion, featuring a group of creative designers and influential figures. It features over 30 fashion shows, highlighting 30 globally celebrated designers and welcomes more than 1,500 fashion professionals from over 30 countries across five continents. Besides showcasing luxury fashion, Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week offers a comprehensive experience that captures the evolution of modest fashion within the global industry. This offers a valuable opportunity for numerous entrepreneurs and projects supported by the Khalifa Fund to engage with industry leaders, expand their networks and explore new growth avenues over the course of three days.
‘Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week’ is being held in Saadiyat Island, a fitting venue for events celebrating modest fashion's values: elegance, authenticity, and innovation. Abu Dhabi’s global appeal and vision continue to draw investors, designers, and entrepreneurs to its growing modest and luxury fashion scene.
