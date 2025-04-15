EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Pentixapharm Holding AG Releases Financial Results for 2024 and Announces Guidance for the 2025 Financial Year

15.04.2025 / 08:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, April 15, 2025 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG today announced the following key resolutions:

The Group closed the 2024 financial year with a net loss of EUR 12.8 million, as reflected in the newly published annual financial statements. Based on current planning, the Company expects a net loss of approximately EUR 23.5 million for the 2025 financial year. This forecast reflects expected research and development expenses of around EUR 11 million and personnel and other operating expenses of around EUR 9.5 million. Potential revenues from out-licensing activities are not included in the forecast. The full Annual Report for the 2024 financial year was published today, on April 15, 2025. The Company will host an investor call to present the financial results at 2:00 p.m. CEST on the same day. Registration is available at the following link: Link to registration

About Pentixapharm Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs. Its pipeline features CXCR4-targeted compounds as well as early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates addressing hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine, and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please contact: Pentixapharm Holding AG

Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations

...

Tel. +49 30 94893232



15.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG Robert-Rössle-Straße 10 13125 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A40AEG0 WKN: A40AEG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2117758

End of News EQS News Service