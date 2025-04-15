Pentixapharm Holding AG Releases Financial Results For 2024 And Announces Guidance For The 2025 Financial Year
Berlin, April 15, 2025 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG today announced the following key resolutions:
This forecast reflects expected research and development expenses of around EUR 11 million and personnel and other operating expenses of around EUR 9.5 million. Potential revenues from out-licensing activities are not included in the forecast.
The full Annual Report for the 2024 financial year was published today, on April 15, 2025. The Company will host an investor call to present the financial results at 2:00 p.m. CEST on the same day. Registration is available at the following link:
Link to registration
Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs. Its pipeline features CXCR4-targeted compounds as well as early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates addressing hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine, and inflammatory diseases.
For more information, please contact:
Pentixapharm Holding AG
