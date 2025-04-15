403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Participates In Preparatory Arab Meeting For 20Th Senior Officials Meeting Of China-Arab Forum
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the Arab coordination meeting, held at the level of permanent representatives at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo, to prepare for the 20th Senior Officials' Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and the 9th session of the Arab-Chinese Strategic Political Dialogue at the senior officials' level, scheduled to take place in the Kingdom of Morocco on May 21.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League Maryam Ahmed Al Shibi.
According to the mechanisms of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, an annual senior officials' meeting is held to follow up on the implementation of the forum's activities and events, in light of the resolutions issued by its ministerial meetings.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League Maryam Ahmed Al Shibi.
According to the mechanisms of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, an annual senior officials' meeting is held to follow up on the implementation of the forum's activities and events, in light of the resolutions issued by its ministerial meetings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment