AAGE International Celebrates Success Of Its Ramadan Party

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AAGE International extended gratitude to its customers, staff, and guests for making the Iftar party on March 18, 2025, at Dusit Doha Hotel a resounding success.

Held during the holy month of Ramadan, the event brought the community together for an evening filled with warmth, tradition, and shared joy.

Hosted in an elegant setting at Dusit Doha Hotel, the Iftar gathering was graced by representatives from BNI Qatar, Qatar Tamizhar Sangam, and The Rise Qatar Forum, alongside their customers.

Guests savoured a lavish buffet of authentic Arabic specialties, international dishes, and Ramadan-inspired desserts, all crafted with care, while dining with a beautiful outdoor balcony view.

The inviting ambiance, enhanced by live music, captured the true essence of Ramadan's spirit.

“We are truly grateful for the overwhelming support that made this Iftar party a beautiful celebration,” said Selvakumaran, Managing Director at AAGE International.“The enthusiasm of our distinguished guests and the dedication of our team created a heartfelt moment of togetherness that we will always cherish.”

AAGE International applauded its staff for their unwavering commitment to ensuring every detail reflected the warmth and generosity of Ramadan.

The success of the March 18 Iftar party underscores AAGE International's dedication to fostering connection and celebrating meaningful cultural moments with the community.