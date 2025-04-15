Satwik-Chirag Return As BAI Names 14-Strong Squad For BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced a 14-member-strong India squad for the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025, with the world No. 10 men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty making a return to action after an injury break. The squad also includes former world champion PV Sindhu, World Championships medallists Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy.

The biennial tournament, which is the World Mixed Team Championships, will be held in Xiamen, China from April 27 to May 4.

India qualified for the prestigious mixed team championships based on their world ranking and will be eyeing to first seal their knockout berth from a tough Group D lineup that also includes former champions Indonesia, two-time runners-up Denmark, and England.

“The selectors have picked the best possible combination in all the five categories despite some injury worries. We are no longer dependent on one or two disciplines to win the tie and that makes us a formidable force in any team event. We are confident that the team will not only make its mark in the group stages but can go on to create history by winning a medal,” said BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Team morale is high following a strong showing at the recently concluded Badminton Asia Championships, where PV Sindhu gained valuable match practice, while the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto impressed by reaching the quarterfinals.

However, injuries ruled out the women's doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly. India's top-ranked women's pair had also missed last week's Badminton Asia Championships.

Sen and Prannoy, both known for delivering strong performances in team events, will bring invaluable experience to the team. Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag, who missed the Badminton Asia Champions last week, will be supported by the backup pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi.

Former national champion Anupama Upadhayaya, ranked 45th in the world, will be the second women's singles player in the squad. Additionally, the young pairing of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra is also in the mix.

Every tie in the Sudirman Cup consists of five matches - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

A total of 16 teams will contest the 19th edition of the Sudirman Cup. Four seeded teams were placed in separate groups during the draw with defending champions and hosts China being top seeds in Group A

The Indian badminton team's best results in the Sudirman Cup came in 2011 and 2017 when they reached the quarter-finals. In the last edition, India were eliminated in the group stage after losing to Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.

India Squad for Sudirman Cup-

Men: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, Ruban Kumar R, Dhruv Kapila, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran

Women: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Aadya Variyath