Egypt Suggests New Israeli Ceasefire Proposal
(MENAFN) On Monday, Egypt conveyed a proposal from Israel to Hamas, suggesting a short-term cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip along with the initiation of discussions aimed at establishing a long-lasting ceasefire.
This was reported by a news channel, though it did not disclose the origin of its information.
Based on the channel, Egyptian authorities had received the Israeli offer and subsequently passed it along to Hamas.
The Palestinian faction is currently deliberating on the proposal and has yet to provide a formal response.
In a public statement, Hamas confirmed it is evaluating the truce and prisoner exchange proposal.
The leadership emphasized that the matter is being considered “with high national responsibility” and assured a timely reply after internal discussions.
This development came shortly after Hamas revealed on Saturday that a team, led by prominent figure Khalil Al-Hayya, had traveled to Cairo for discussions with Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
These talks were aimed at facilitating a resolution to halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu declared that “intense negotiations” are ongoing to achieve the liberation of hostages still held in Gaza.
This announcement came amid growing public dissatisfaction following his administration’s decision to withdraw from a previous ceasefire deal and resume military actions, as noted in a report by a newspaper quoting a statement from his office.
