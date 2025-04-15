ODINDOG Crashes 61% To All-Time Low After Co-Founder Hack And Panic Liquidation

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Odin's Dog (ODINDOG), the native meme coin of the Bitcoin-based platform Odin, suffered a catastrophic collapse on Monday, shedding over 61% in a single day to trade at $0.128, according to data from CoinGecko.

ODINDOG's Co-Founder's X Account Hacked

The token's dramatic plunge came after co-founder Bob Bodily confirmed via X that his personal account on the platform had been compromised.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when PeckShield reported that the deployer wallet, allegedly linked to Bodily, had liquidated its entire ODINDOG holdings-amounting to over $178,000. This aggressive selloff amplified fears among investors and caused a wave of panic across the thinly liquid market.

From Meme Hype to Market Wipe

The coin's freefall was particularly brutal considering its recent highs. Just a month ago, ODINDOG hit an all-time high of $1.78. Monday's low of $0.128, as tracked on CoinGecko, reflects an 89.3% collapse from its peak. The 24-hour price range swung wildly from $0.1217 to $0.3309, with volume scraping just $86,000.

The three-month chart paints a textbook boom-and-bust pattern. After an initial parabolic rise and brief period of choppy consolidation, ODINDOG entered a prolonged downtrend that steepened significantly in April. Monday's sharp drop took the token below every previous support level, solidifying a new all-time low.

This latest episode has stoked broader fears about the platform's security infrastructure. Some users voiced frustration and concern over whether their funds are safe, drawing comparisons to past high-profile hacks.“Funds SAFETY is the key question now,” one user posted on X, echoing the sentiment of a shaken community.

While Odin has yet to issue a detailed post-mortem, the platform faces mounting pressure to restore user trust. The longer trading and withdrawals remain suspended, the greater the risk of lasting reputational damage.

This incident follows on the heels of other crypto exploits, including the $1.4 billion Bybit hack and a $4.9 million breach at zkLend-indicating an ongoing security reckoning across the industry.