Flynas Launches Flights To Geneva, Milan, Krakow, Rize, And Casablanca

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced launching five new destinations, including Milan, Italy; Geneva, Switzerland; Krakow, Poland's second-largest city; Rize, Turkey; and Casablanca; Morocco, in addition to a new route between Jeddah and El Alamein on Egypt's North Coast, expanding its summer destinations network in 2025 to more than 20 cities around the world and providing more innovative travel options for its guests.

As of June 21, flynas will launch four new weekly direct flights between Jeddah and El Alamein, increasing its flight frequency to the Egyptian resort, which is already linked with the Kingdom through direct flights from Riyadh. On Monday, June 23, flynas will begin operating direct flights between Riyadh and Rize, its latest summer destination in Turkey. The coastal city on Turkey's eastern Black Sea coast will also be connected by three weekly direct flights from Jeddah as of June 27.

Starting June 24, three weekly direct flights will operate between Riyadh and Geneva, Switzerland. As of June 26, flynas will connect Riyadh to Milan with three weekly flights. The following day, three weekly direct flights will operate between Riyadh and Krakow, Poland, making flynas the first Saudi national carrier flying to Poland.

With these new additions in summer 2025, flynas summer destinations network will include up to 20 cities spread across Africa, Europe, and Asia, including the existing destinations of El Alamein, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, Sarajevo, Salzburg, Tirana, Vienna, Prague, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, Trabzon, Batumi, Baku, Tbilisi, and Salalah.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

