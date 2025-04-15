South Korean Acting President Won't Run In PPP Presidential Primary: Floor Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 15 (IANS) South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo will not participate in the People Power Party's (PPP) presidential primary for the June 3 election, the party's floor leader said on Tuesday, amid lingering speculation over Han's potential presidential bid.

Kweon Seong-dong confirmed Han's stance as the PPP is scheduled to close the candidate registration for the primary later in the day.

"Raising speculation about Han's candidacy is not helpful in drawing public interest in the primary, nor does it support his execution of major duties as an Acting President," Kweon said during a party meeting.

Han, who has appeared in recent polls as one of the most favoured presidential candidates, said Monday he will fulfil his "final calling" by tackling the US tariff crisis, which was widely interpreted as a dismissal of a potential presidential bid.

Kweon said the primary should focus on selecting a strong candidate who can defeat Lee Jae-myung, the former leader of the liberal Democratic Party and a leading presidential hopeful, accusing Lee of obstructing government affairs, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We have to overcome the forces led by Lee Jae-myung, who would drive the country into endless political strife and division," Kweon claimed, calling for party unity towards a common goal.

The South Korean government designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency.

The government also designated June 3 as a temporary public holiday.

The National Election Commission began early candidate registration shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed Yoon last Friday.

Candidates will be required to register by May 11 and the official campaign period will kick off on May 12.

The law also requires a public servant running for President to resign at least 30 days before an election, making May 4 the deadline.

The new President will assume office immediately after the election without a transition team, Yonhap news agency reported.