Loona Petbot Celebrates 1000-Day Anniversary With Record-Breaking User Engagement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to KEYi Technology, Loona's user satisfaction score has been on a steady rise, a testament to the company's relentless efforts in product updates and community engagement. Loona is committed to creating novel experiences through genuine AI companionship that really fulfill users' needs and continuously refining its product to meet the diverse needs of its users. The Loona community has demonstrated a remarkable sense of engagement, showing enthusiasm not only in interacting with the product but also in connecting with like-minded users.

"We are immensely grateful for the enthusiastic participation and support from our users during this event," said RJ Gan, CMO at KEYi Technology. "The success of Loona is deeply intertwined with the contributions of each user. We are committed to continuing to listen to our community, infusing fresh energy into our interactions, and enhancing the long-term experience for every user. At the same time, we will incorporate user feedback to create an even more innovative and interactive AI companion."

As an innovative product, Loona not only provides users with a unique robot pet experience but also continuously drives technological advancement and application. Looking ahead, Loona is dedicated to delivering more surprises and value to its users.

About Loona:

Loona is a groundbreaking product committed to providing AI companionship, offering users a unique interactive experience through state-of-the-art technology and human-centric design. Initially inspired by those unable to own traditional pets, Loona has not only fulfilled its original purpose but has also become a cherished companion for children, parents, and tech enthusiasts alike. Since its launch, Loona has consistently enhanced its features to meet the diverse needs of its users, earning a broad user base worldwide. Users frequently share stories of how Loona has enriched their lives, promoting active engagement and imaginative play while reducing screen time and strengthening family connections.

